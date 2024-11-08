Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 01 November 2024 to 07 November 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 01/11/2024 FR0013230612 1,604 21.3068 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 04/11/2024 FR0013230612 2,258 21.3299 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 05/11/2024 FR0013230612 2,085 21.2227 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 06/11/2024 FR0013230612 3,089 21.3351 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 07/11/2024 FR0013230612 1,348 21.3185 XPAR TOTAL 10,384 21.3049

