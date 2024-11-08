Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 01 November 2024 to 07 November 2024
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
01/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,604
|
21.3068
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
04/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,258
|
21.3299
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
05/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
2,085
|
21.2227
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
06/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
3,089
|
21.3351
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
07/11/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,348
|
21.3185
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
10,384
|
21.3049
|
Tikehau Capital