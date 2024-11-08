AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 01 November 2024 to 07 November 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

01/11/2024

FR0013230612

1,604

21.3068

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

04/11/2024

FR0013230612

2,258

21.3299

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

05/11/2024

FR0013230612

2,085

21.2227

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

06/11/2024

FR0013230612

3,089

21.3351

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

07/11/2024

FR0013230612

1,348

21.3185

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

10,384

21.3049

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241108083381/en/

Tikehau Capital

