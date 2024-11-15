AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA (von First Berlin Equity Research...

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Grand City Properties SA - from First Berlin Equity
Research GmbH

15.11.2024 / 11:56 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Grand City Properties
SA

     Company Name:                Grand City Properties SA
     ISIN:                        LU0775917882

     Reason for the research:     Neunmonatsbericht
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        15.11.2024
     Target price:                EUR15,40
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 15,10 auf EUR
15,40.

Zusammenfassung:
Der Neunmonatsbericht zeigte erneut eine gute operative Performance. Der
Tenor des Managements hat sich seit JE23 deutlich aufgehellt. In den
Gesprächen mit Analysten geht es nun eher darum, wie operatives Wachstum
aufgrund der positiven Marktdynamik erzielt werden kann, als um frühere
Themen wie Fremdkapitalabbau und Bilanz. Das Ergebnis des September-Quartals
wurde durch ein LFL-Mietwachstum von 3,5% und positive operative Leistungen
angeführt. Diese Kombination trug dazu bei, den Anstieg der Kosten für die
Perpetual Notes auszugleichen, so dass der FFO 1 das Vorjahresergebnis (EUR141
Mio.) erreichte. Das Management bestätigte die Prognose, erwartet aber nun
einen FFO 1 am oberen Ende der Spanne (EUR180 Mio. bis EUR190 Mio.). Wir haben
unsere Schätzungen in Richtung des oberen Endes der Guidance angehoben und
bekräftigen unsere Kaufempfehlung mit einem Kursziel von EUR15,40 (zuvor:
EUR15,10).

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Grand City
Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his
BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 15.10 to EUR 15.40.

Abstract:
Q3 reporting again featured a good operating performance. Management's tenor
has brightened significantly since YE23. Analyst calls are now more focused
on how to capture operating upside fuelled by supportive market dynamics
rather than prior deleveraging and balance sheet topics. The September
quarter performance was led by 3.5% LFL rental growth and operational
positives. The combo helped offset the rise in perpetual note costs allowing
FFO 1 to match the prior year result (EUR141m). Management confirmed guidance
but now expect FFO 1 towards the upper end of the range (EUR180m to EUR190m). We
have nudged our estimates towards the top end of the guide and maintain our
Buy rating with a EUR15.4 TP (old: EUR15.1).

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31337.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2031367 15.11.2024 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Grand City Properties

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Wieso die Rally der Telekom-Aktie noch weiter gehen könnteheute, 09:00 Uhr · onvista
Wieso die Rally der Telekom-Aktie noch weiter gehen könnte
onvista Trading-Impuls
Delivery-Hero-Aktie: Dieses Kurslevel könnte einen Trendwechsel einleitengestern, 15:00 Uhr · onvista
Delivery-Hero-Aktie: Dieses Kurslevel könnte einen Trendwechsel einleiten
Analyse von Shortseller-Aktivitäten
Gegen diese deutschen Unternehmen wetten die Leerverkäufer12. Nov. · The Market
Gegen diese deutschen Unternehmen wetten die Leerverkäufer
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden