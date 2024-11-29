Black Friday Alert: Unbeatable Deals on Tineco Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaners

Black Week is in full swing. Customers can benefit from unbeatable offers until December 2nd. Tineco, which was just recognized by Euromonitor as the leading manufacturer of household wet and dry vacuum cleaners, is also there with exclusive discounts. 14 million people worldwide already clean with Tineco products, which makes it child's play with these three wet & dry vacuum cleaners.

FLOOR ONE S5

The smart vacuum cleaner FLOOR ONE S5 can clean hard floors particularly effectively, because vacuuming and wiping are done in a single step and with just one device. The smart iLoop sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt. The iLoop ring on the colored LED display changes from red to blue as soon as the floor is clean. The exclusive brush head design enables optimized and streak-free cleaning of many hard-to-reach places. Thanks to the large containers for 0.8 liters of fresh water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, several living areas can be cleaned in one go without interruption.

The FLOOR ONE S5 is available during the period mentioned at Amazon, in the Tineco Store and at Kaufland.

Original price: 509 EUR

Deal price: 269 EUR (47% discount)

Period: November 28th - December 2nd

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 impresses with its 180° flat design, which allows effortless maneuvering under furniture. Mini assistive wheels ensure easy handling in both directions. The 45° swivel design allows flexible movements, and the water tank embedded above the brush head makes cleaning easier. Its innovative 3-chamber system efficiently separates solids, liquids and air, protects the motor and maintains full cleaning power. The FlashDry self-cleaning system carries out a self-cleaning of the brush roll in just two minutes. The water is heated to remove dirt particles. A 70 °C warm air stream then ensures quick drying in five minutes, reduces odors and keeps the brush fluffy.

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available during the said period on Amazon, in the Tineco Store and at Kaufland.

Original price: 599 EUR

Deal price: 439 EUR (27% discount)

Period: November 28th - December 2nd

FLOOR ONE S7 Pro

The FLOOR ONE S7 PRO rinses, wipes and cleans intensively at the highest speed at 450 revolutions per minute. The Smooth-Power self-propulsion system makes the cleaning movements particularly easy, and the FLOOR ONE S7 PRO can also be easily maneuvered into edges and corners. The MHCBS technology ensures that the device cleans with fresh water at all times. The long-lasting battery enables up to 40 minutes of cleaning time on one charge - this corresponds to up to 300 square meters.

The FLOOR ONE S7 PRO is available during the said period on Amazon, in the Tineco Store and at Kaufland.

Original price: 799 EUR

Deal price: 479 EUR (40% discount)

Period: November 28th - December 2nd

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

