Tineco Deals for a Cozy Christmas at Home

Secure a Tineco Model at a Competitive Price from December 9th to 22nd

This holiday season, Tineco is spreading festive cheer with a range of exclusive offers on selected models. From December 9th to 22nd, take advantage of competitive prices on Amazon, perfect for snagging those last-minute Christmas gifts or treating your home to something special!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241212577645/en/

Enjoy competitive pricing on Tineco models from December 9th to 22nd. (Graphic: Business Wire)

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

For those looking for innovation and flexibility, the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is the perfect choice. Thanks to its ability to bend up to 180°, it can easily reach difficult spaces such as under furniture and in tight corners. This model includes the three-chamber dirty water separation system, which protects the engine by maintaining constant power even in a horizontal position. The improved autonomy, which reaches up to 40 minutes, allows for prolonged cleaning without interruptions.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available on Amazon.

Original price: ¬599

Deal price: ¬479

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Pro

Highly efficient, the FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is suitable for even the most difficult to clean floors: it vacuums and washes simultaneously in a single pass, effectively removing both dry and wet dirt.

Tineco's MHCBS (Balanced-Pressure Water Flow System) ensures even greater cleaning: an integrated scraper removes most of the dirt on the roller before the next cleaning cycle begins. In combination with the use of clean water, the effective recycling of dirty water and the rotation speed of the rollers of 450 rpm, the brush drying time is reduced and the residue of dirty water is minimal. This means that bacteria have no chance to spread.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S7 Pro is available on Amazon.

Original price: ¬799

Deal price: ¬499

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5

Designed to combine performance and ease of use, the FLOOR ONE S5 is a smart and versatile solution. Equipped with the iLoop sensor, it detects fresh and encrusted dirt, automatically adapting the power for optimal effectiveness. With a battery that offers 35 minutes of autonomy and separate tanks for clean and dirty water, this model is designed for continuous and stress-free cleaning.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon.

Original price: ¬519

Deal price: ¬299

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6

This Tineco solution is perfect for those who need to remove a type of dirt that a traditional vacuum cleaner cannot remove. FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 is equipped with a range of accessories for cleaning soft and hard surfaces, thanks to the SwitchPro Motor, it is possible to replace the accessories in just a few moments.

This model features all the original Tineco technologies: The FlashDry self-cleaning system, PureCyclone technology and the innovative MHCBS technology, for cleaning with always clean water.

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S6 is available on Amazon.

Original price: ¬649

Offer: ¬499

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit it.tineco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241212577645/en/

contact: silvia.shi@tineco.com