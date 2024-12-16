Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs: Total Number of Shares and Voting Rights
Pursuant to Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Autorité des marchés financiers
Regulatory News:
Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs (Paris:VAC):
|
Date
|
Number of shares
|
Number of theoretical voting rights
|
Number of actual voting rights
|
30 November 2024
|
454 457 155
|
454 457 155
|
454 300 456
(*) Without treasury shares and 1,130 ADP which do not carry any voting rights.
