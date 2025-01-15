Werbung ausblenden

EQS-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

EQS Group · Uhr

EQS Stimmrechtsmitteilung: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

15.01.2025 / 15:22 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch EQS News - ein Service der EQS Group.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

 

Beteiligungsmeldung gem §§ 130 bis 134 BörseG 2018

 

Vienna,  14.1.2025

 

Überblick

 

1. Emittent: IMMOFINANZ AG

2. Grund der Mitteilung: Sonstiges

3. Meldepflichtige Person
Radovan Vitek

4. Namen der Aktionäre:  CPI Property Group S.A.

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung: 10.1.2025

 

6. Gesamtposition der meldepflichtigen Person

   
Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören (7.A)		 Prozentanteile der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)  
 
Summe von
7.A + 7.B in %		  
Gesamtzahl der Stimmrechte des Emittenten
Situation am
Tag der Schwellenberührung		  
75,00 %		  
1,64 %		  
76,64 %		  
138 669 711
Situation in der vorherigen Meldung (sofern anwendbar)  
75,00 %		  
0,00 %		  
75,00 %		  

 

 

Details

7. Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle:

 

A: Stimmrechte, die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Aktien		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direkt
(§ 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirekt
(§ 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000A21KS2   104 004 581   75,00 %
Subsumme A 104 004 581 75,00 %

 

 

B 1: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments
Verfalldatum
Ausübungsfrist		 Anzahl der Stimmrechte die erworben werden können
Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
         
    Subsumme B.1    

 

 

B 2: Finanzinstrumente / sonstige Instrumente gem § 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018
Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungsfrist Physisches oder Cash Settlement Anzahl der Stimmrechte Prozentanteil der Stimmrechte
Turbo Long Certificate n/a n/a Cash 2 268 714 1,64 %
      Subsumme B.2 2 268 714 1,64 %

 

 

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person:

☐ Die meldepflichtige Person (Punkt 3) wird nicht von einer natürlichen/juristischen Person kontrolliert und kontrolliert auch keine andere Person, die direkt oder indirekt Instrumente am Emittenten hält.

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Ziffer Name Direkt kontrolliert durch Ziffer Direkt gehaltene Stimmrechte in  Aktien (%) Direkt gehaltene  Finanz-/sonstige Instrumente (%) Total von beiden (%)
1 Radovan Vitek   0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
2 Whislow  Equities Ltd. 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
3 Vitek Family Trust 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
4 Trust KAMV 1 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
5 Pasalida, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
6 Amonita, a.s. 5 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
7 Perilomid, a.s. 4 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
8 Bisazam, a.s. 7 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
9 Gentaviana, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
10 Estodanto, a.s. 6,8,9 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
11 Nuclesot, a.s. 10 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
12 Mustonaria, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
13 Adauteis, a.s. 6,8,12 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
14 Meganeura, a.s. 13 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
15 Carbiomys, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
16 Gerocasiata, a.s. 6,8,15 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
17 Proluesta, a.s. 16 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
18 Azdarid, a.s. 3 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
19 Gornopsia, a.s. 18 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
20 Rugopsia, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
21 Senecate, a.s. 19 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
22 Ravento S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
23 Efimacor S.à r.l. 11,14,17,20,21 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
24 Larnoya Invest  S.à.r.l. 23 0,00 % 0,00 % 0,00 %
25 CPI Property Group S.A. 2,22,23,24 75,00 % 1,64 % 76,64 %
           

 

 

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: -

Stimmrechtsanteil nach der Hauptversammlung: - entspricht - Stimmrechten

 

10. Sonstige Kommentare:

This notification is made in relation to the modifications of structure of undertakings controlled by Mr. Vitek, without notifiable changes in the aggregate controlled shareholding of Mr. Vitek in CPI PROPERTY GROUP, amounting to a total of 85.95%. Full chain of controlled undertakings: Radovan Vitek is the founder of the Vitek Family Trust. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Gentaviana, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Estodanto, a.s. Further to that Radovan Vítek is the protector of Trust KAMV. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Estodanto, a.s. Estodanto, a.s. holds 100% in Nuclesot, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Mustonaria, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Adauteis, a.s. Adauteis, a.s. holds 100% in Meganeura, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Carbiomys, a.s., which in turn holds 0.044% in Gerocasiata, a.s. The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Pasalida, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Amonita, a.s., which in tuns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s.  The Trust KAMV holds 100% in Perilomid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Bisazam, a.s., which in turns holds 49.978% in Gerocasiata, a.s. Gerocasiata, a.s. holds 100% in Proluesta, a.s., which in turn holds 33.298% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 33.298% in Efimacor S.à r.l. The Vitek Family Trust holds 100% in Azdarid, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Gornopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 100% in Rugopsia, a.s., which in turn holds 0.096% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.096% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Further to that Gornopsia, a.s. holds 100% in Senecate, a.s., which in turn holds 0.010% in Ravento S.à r.l. and 0.010% in Efimacor S.à r.l. Mr. Vitek fully controls Whislow Equities Ltd. Whislow Equities in turn directly holds 10.44% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Ravento S.à r.l. directly holds 49.42% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l., directly holds 9.13% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. Efimacor S.à r.l. also holds 100% in Larnoya invest S.à r.l., which in turn directly holds 16.96% in CPI PROPERTY GROUP. CPI Property Group S.A. holds slightly more than 75% of the ordinary shares in IMMOFINANZ AG and 2.268.714 of cash-settled Turbo Certificates Long Immofinanz AG (AT0000A3GA61).

 

 Vienna am  14.1.2025


15.01.2025 CET/CEST

Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 9
1100 Wien
Österreich
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2068351  15.01.2025 CET/CEST

