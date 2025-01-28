MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2024 and FY 2025.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event Planned Date Financial earnings for FY 2024 March 27, 2025 Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2025 April 29, 2025 Annual general meeting of shareholders June 2025 Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2025 July 30, 2025 Financial earnings for HY 2025 August 29, 2025 Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2025 October 28, 2025 Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2025 January 27, 2026

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet

CFO

Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com