Werbung ausblenden

MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2024 and FY 2025.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event

Planned Date

Financial earnings for FY 2024

March 27, 2025

Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2025

April 29, 2025

Annual general meeting of shareholders

June 2025

Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2025

July 30, 2025

Financial earnings for HY 2025

August 29, 2025

Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2025

October 28, 2025

Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2025

January 27, 2026

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250128960171/en/

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Memscap

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Zweistelliges Minus: Warum ich den Sofi-Crash für übertrieben halteheute, 11:00 Uhr · onvista
Zweistelliges Minus: Warum ich den Sofi-Crash für übertrieben halte
Durchbruch bei künstlicher Intelligenz?
Deepseek stürzt Tech-Aktien ins Chaos – das musst du jetzt wissenheute, 07:50 Uhr · onvista
Deepseek stürzt Tech-Aktien ins Chaos – das musst du jetzt wissen
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
Chartzeit Investment-Depot - wichtige Umstellungengestern, 15:07 Uhr · onvista
Chartzeit Investment-Depot - wichtige Umstellungen
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden