Cicor Technologies Ltd / Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot

OEP 80 B.V. hat das provisorische Zwischenergebnis des öffentlichen Pflichtangebots an die Publikumsaktionäre der Cicor Technologies Ltd. publiziert



03.02.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.





Ad hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR

Bronschhofen, 3. Februar 2025 – Die Cicor Gruppe (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) gibt heute bekannt, dass der Grossaktionär OEP 80 B.V. (OEP) nach Ablauf der Angebotsfrist des öffentlichen Pflichtangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der Cicor mit einem Nennwert von je CHF 10.00 das provisorische Zwischenergebnis veröffentlicht hat.

Gemäss heutiger Mitteilung von OEP beträgt deren Beteiligung an Cicor – unter Berücksichtigung der von ihr und den mit ihr in gemeinsamer Absprache handelnden Personen gehaltenen sowie der 11'102 im Rahmen des Pflichtangebots angedienten Cicor-Aktien – per Ende der Angebotsfrist am 31. Januar 2025, vorbehältlich des Vollzugs des Angebots, insgesamt 41.16% aller Cicor-Aktien. OEP erklärt das Angebot, unter Vorbehalt der weiterhin geltenden Angebotsbedingungen, für zustande gekommen. Die definitive Meldung des Zwischenergebnisses des Angebots wird voraussichtlich am 6. Februar 2025 veröffentlicht. Die Nachfrist beginnt am 7. Februar 2025 und dauert bis zum 20. Februar 2025, 16.00 Uhr. Während dieser Zeit können Cicor-Aktien nach wie vor in das Pflichtangebot von OEP angedient werden. Das Pflichtangebot wird voraussichtlich am 28. Februar 2025 vollzogen. Sämtliche Informationen zum öffentlichen Pflichtangebot von OEP stehen auf der für das Angebot eingerichteten Website unter www.cicor-offer.ch zur Verfügung.Diese Medienmitteilung dient ausschliesslich zu Informationszwecken und stellt weder ein Angebot zum Kauf noch eine Aufforderung zur Abgabe eines Angebots zum Verkauf von Beteiligungspapieren der Cicor Technologies Ltd. dar und ist kein Prospekt oder eine ähnliche Mitteilung im Sinne der Artikel 35 ff. oder des Artikels 69 des Schweizerischen Finanzdienstleistungsgesetzes. Die wesentlichen Bedingungen des Pflichtangebots (das "Angebot") sind im Angebotsprospekt dargelegt, der am 12. Dezember 2024 veröffentlicht wurde (der "Angebotsprospekt"). Den Inhabern von Aktien der Cicor Technologies Ltd. wird dringend empfohlen, den Angebotsprospekt sorgfältig zu lesen, da er wichtige Informationen über das Angebot enthält. Diese Medienmitteilung ist nicht zur Veröffentlichung, Freigabe oder Verteilung in oder von einer Rechtsordnung aus bestimmt, in der sie andernfalls verboten ist, und stellt auch kein Angebot zum Verkauf von Wertpapieren in solchen Ländern dar. Bitte beachten Sie auch den Abschnitt "Legal Disclaimers" weiter unten.

Kontakt Cicor Management AG Gebenloostrasse 15 CH-9552 Bronschhofen



Media & Investor Relations Telefon +41 71 913 73 00 E-Mail: media@cicor.com

Die Cicor Gruppe ist ein weltweit tätiger Anbieter elektronischer Gesamtlösungen, von der Forschung und Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zum Supply Chain Management. Mit rund 3'450 Mitarbeiterinnen und Mitarbeitern an 21 Standorten bedient Cicor führende Unternehmen aus den Bereichen Medizin, Industrie sowie Luft- und Raumfahrt & Verteidigung. Durch die Kombination von kundenspezifischen Entwicklungslösungen, Hightech-Komponenten und der Herstellung von elektronischen Geräten, schafft Cicor einen Mehrwert für ihre Kunden. Die Aktien der Cicor Technologies Ltd. werden an der SIX Swiss Exchange gehandelt (CICN). Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website www.cicor.com.

Legal DisclaimersForward-Looking Statements This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. OEP 80 B.V. (the "Offeror") undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.No Offer This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, or form part of, any offer or invitation to sell or issue, or any solicitation of any offer, to purchase or subscribe for any registered shares or other equity securities in Cicor Technologies Ltd., nor shall it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract therefor. This release is not part of the offer documentation relating to the mandatory tender offer. The terms and conditions of the mandatory tender offer (the "Offer") have been published in the Offer Prospectus. Shareholders of Cicor Technologies Ltd. are urged to read the mandatory tender offer documents, which are available at www.cicor-offer.ch.Certain Offer Restrictions The mandatory tender offer (the "Offer") is not being and will not be made, directly or indirectly, in any country or jurisdiction in which it would be considered unlawful or otherwise violate any applicable laws or regulations, or which would require OEP 80 B.V. or any of its subsidiaries to change or amend the terms or conditions of the Offer in any way, to make an additional filing with any governmental, regulatory or other authority or take additional action in relation to the Offer. It is not intended to extend the Offer to any such country or jurisdiction. Any such document relating to the Offer must neither be distributed in any such country or jurisdiction nor be sent into such country or jurisdiction, and must not be used for the purpose of soliciting the purchase of any securities of Cicor Technologies Ltd. by any person or entity resident or incorporated in any such country or jurisdiction. The communication is not being made by, and has not been approved by, an authorized person for the purposes of Section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 in the United Kingdom. Reference is made to the Offer Prospectus published on 12 December 2024 for full offer restrictions and an overview of certain key differences with U.S. tender offer procedures and laws.Notice to U.S. Holders Shareholders of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") in the United States (the "U.S. Holders") are advised that the registered shares of Cicor Technologies Ltd. ("Cicor Shares") are not listed on a U.S. securities exchange and that the Company is not subject to the periodic reporting requirements of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and is not required to, and does not, file any reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") thereunder. The Offer is being made for certain registered shares of the Company, a Swiss stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX"), and is subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States. The Offer is being made in the United States pursuant to Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the Exchange Act, including amendments to the terms and conditions of the Offer, extensions of the Offer, purchases outside of the Offer and minimum Offer Period, and is otherwise being made in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, offer timetables, settlement procedures, waiver of conditions, timing of payments and procedural requirements that are different from those applicable under United States tender offer procedures and laws. U.S. Holders of Cicor Shares resident in the United States are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors (including with respect to Swiss law) regarding the Offer. To the extent the Offer is subject to U.S. securities laws, those laws only apply to U.S. Holders and will not give rise to claims on the part of any other person. U.S. Holders should consider that the offer price for the Offer is being paid in CHF and that no adjustment is being made based on changes in the exchange rate. The receipt of cash pursuant to the Offer by a U.S. Holder of Cicor Shares may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each U.S. Holder of Cicor Shares is urged to consult his or her independent professional advisor immediately regarding the U.S. tax consequences of an acceptance of the Offer. It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce their rights and any claim they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws, since the Offeror and the Company are located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue the Company or the Offeror or their respective officers or directors in a non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel the Offeror and the Company and their respective affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment. Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (i) approved or disapproved of the Offer; (ii) passed upon the merits or fairness of the Offer; or (iii) passed upon the adequacy, accuracy or completeness of the disclosure in relation the Offer. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Ende der Adhoc-Mitteilung

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Cicor Technologies Ltd c/o Cicor Management AG, Gebenloostraße 15 9552 Bronschhofen Schweiz Telefon: +41719137300 Fax: +41719137301 E-Mail: info@cicor.com Internet: www.cicor.com ISIN: CH0008702190 Valorennummer: 870219 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2079311

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2079311 03.02.2025 CET/CEST