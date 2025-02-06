Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Energiekontor AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Energiekontor AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

06.02.2025 / 14:35 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Energiekontor AG

     Company Name:            Energiekontor AG
     ISIN:                    DE0005313506

     Reason for the           Update
     research:
     Recommendation:          Buy
     from:                    06.02.2025
     Target price:            116,00 Euro
     Target price on sight    12 Monate
     of:
     Last rating change:      18.10.2022: Hochstufung von Hinzufügen auf
                              Kaufen
     Analyst:                 Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal


First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Energiekontor AG
(ISIN: DE0005313506) veröffentlicht. Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal
bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und bestätigt sein Kursziel von EUR 116,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Energiekontor (EKT) hat im Januar mehr als 220 MW an neuen Baugenehmigungen
erhalten. Die Genehmigungen umfassen drei Windprojekte in Schottland mit
einer Gesamtkapazität von 209 MW und ein 15 MW-Windprojekt in Deutschland.
Diese Genehmigungen vergrößern die ~1.100 MW Pipeline an genehmigten Wind-
und Solarprojekten, die das Unternehmen im Dezember gemeldet hatte. Wir
erwarten daher, dass EKT aufgrund der Projektumsetzung (Zeitrahmen: 3-5
Jahre) starke Ergebnisse liefern wird. Darüber hinaus befinden sich ca. 370
MW im Bau, was eine gute Ergebnisgrundlage für die Jahre 2025E und 2026E
darstellt. Hinzu kommt die Cashcow von EKT, das eigene Wind- und
PV-Anlagenportfolio (395 MW), das unserer Prognose zufolge 2025E ein EBT von
etwa EUR26 Mio. erwirtschaften wird. Da Projektverzögerungen im Jahr 2024 zu
einer Ergebnisverschiebung von ca. EUR40 Mio. bis EUR45 Mio. von 2024 auf 2025
führen, erwarten wir für das laufende Geschäftsjahr ein starkes EBT (EUR86
Mio.). Angesichts der kurz- und mittelfristig sehr guten Ertragsaussichten
(das Management bekräftigte das EBT-Ziel für 2028 in Höhe von EUR120 Mio.)
halten wir EKT mit einem Konsens-KGV für 2025 von 10 für attraktiv bewertet.
Wir bestätigen unsere Prognosen und bekräftigen unser Kursziel von EUR116
sowie unsere Kaufempfehlung.


First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on
Energiekontor AG (ISIN: DE0005313506). Analyst Dr. Karsten von Blumenthal
reiterated his BUY rating and maintained his EUR 116.00 price target.

Abstract:
Energiekontor (EKT) received more than 220 MW in new building permits in
January. The permits are for three wind projects in Scotland with a total
capacity of 209 MW and a 15 MW wind project in Germany. These permits come
on top of the ca. 1.100 MW pipeline of permitted wind and solar projects the
company reported in December. We thus expect EKT to deliver strong results
due to project execution (timeline: 3-5 years). Furthermore, ca. 370 MW are
under construction, which is a good basis for strong 2025E & 2026E results.
Not to be overshadowed, we forecast that EKT's cash cow, its own wind and PV
plant portfolio (395 MW), will generate 2025E EBT of some EUR26m. As project
delays in 2024 result in an earnings shift of ca. EUR40m-EUR45m from 2024 to
2025, we expect strong EBT (EUR86m) for the current financial year. Given the
very good earnings prospects over the short and medium terms (management
reiterated the 2028 EBT target of EUR120m), we believe that EKT is
attractively valued with a consensus 2025E P/E of 10x. We stick to our
forecasts and reiterate our EUR116 price target and Buy rating.


Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31715.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2082765 06.02.2025 CET/CEST

°
Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Energiekontor

onvista Premium-Artikel

onvista Bilanz-Analyse
Zahlen zeigen: UPS ist DHL voraus - macht das die Aktie nach dem Crash interessant?heute, 12:00 Uhr · onvista
Zahlen zeigen: UPS ist DHL voraus - macht das die Aktie nach dem Crash interessant?
Chartzeit Eilmeldung
PayPal - noch immer eine Turnaround-Storygestern, 16:51 Uhr · onvista
PayPal - noch immer eine Turnaround-Story
onvista Trading-Impuls
Wieso ich bei Lufthansa derzeit zweistelliges Kurspotenzial sehegestern, 16:00 Uhr · onvista
Wieso ich bei Lufthansa derzeit zweistelliges Kurspotenzial sehe
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden