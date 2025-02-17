Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG 17.02.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 17.02.2025 Target price: EUR 55.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Strong prelim. FY24 numbers and FY25e outlook; chg. est. & PT Topic: Rosenbauer released strong preliminary Q4 figures with sales above and EBIT in line with our estimates. Even more importantly, the company announced a promising FY25e guidance pushing the stock up 9.5% last Friday on Vienna Stock Exchange. Preliminary FY24 sales rose by 23% yoy to EUR 1,307m (eNuW: EUR 1,251m; guidance EUR 1,200m) and Q4'24 came in at EUR 466m (eNuW: EUR 410m) up 27% yoy. Alongside strong price increases (eNuW: c. 10% yoy in FY avg. price per fire truck) the topline was also driven by a 10% growth in vehicle deliveries for FY24. As in the previous quarters, demand for Rosenbauer's firefighting technologies remained strong. Q4'24 order intake increased by 11.4% to EUR 472m leading to a new record high in order backlog of EUR 2.28bn (vs. EUR 1.79bn in FY23). Preliminary FY24 EBIT rose by 74% to EUR 65.2m (eNuW: EUR 63.2m) with a solid 1.5pp margin improvement to 5.0% (eNuW: 5.0%) in line with the company's guidance. The seasonal strong Q4'24 EBIT came in at EUR 35.8m (eNuW: EUR 33.7m) up 36% yoy with a 7.7% margin (+0.5pp yoy). Further, despite the strong sales growth, Rosenbauer successfully reduced its trade working capital from EUR 457m in FY23 (43% of sales) to EUR 424m due to lower inventories (eNuW: EUR 580m) and higher customer prepayments. Strong FY25e outlook: Management expects sales of around EUR 1.50bn (eNuW new: EUR 1.52bn) with an EBIT margin north of 6% (eNuW: EUR 6.2%). In our view, price increases should be a significant contributor in FY25e for Rosenbauer's sales and EBIT growth. Remind you, there are still notable price increases embedded in the order book, as the average price per fire truck in order intake during 9M'24 increased by 14.6% yoy to EUR 571k (9M'23 +12.1% yoy) to cover the material price inflation (e.g. chassis prices increased c. 20% since 2021 to c. EUR 100-120t). With still elevated lead-times of two years in the US and 1.5 years for municipal trucks in Europe, we expect to see tailwind from price increases not only for FY25e but also in FY26e. We reiterate our BUY rating with a new PT of EUR 55 (old EUR 50), based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31783.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2086891 17.02.2025 CET/CEST °