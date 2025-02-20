New global guideline published on managing fungal infections caused by Candida

For Trade and Medical Media Only

A new global guideline for the diagnosis and treatment of Candidainfections was recently published in Lancet Infectious Diseases1. This guideline sets out new standards for managing fungal infections, which affect millions of people worldwide every year.

The global guideline was developed by a team of more than 100 experts spanning 35 countries and led by Professor Dr. Oliver A. Cornely and Dr. Rosanne Sprute from University Hospital Cologne.

One year following the European Medical Association (EMA)2 approval, rezafungin ¼3 has been included in the guideline, along with other echinocandins, as a strongly recommended first line therapy option for the treatment of candidaemia.

Echinocandins, including rezafungin, are preferred for all forms of invasive candidiasis, excluding CNS and ocular infections, due to their broad antifungal activity and favourable safety profile.

The new guideline, which took four years to develop, contains recommendations for clinicians on the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of various forms of candidiasis, including innovative diagnostic procedures and the latest therapeutic approaches to help improve patient care.

The guideline is supported by more than 70 international expert associations including ECMM (European Confederation of Medical Mycology), ISHAM (International Society for Human and Animal Mycology) and ASM (American Society for Microbiology), who endorse its recommendations as an important guide for healthcare professionals.

References:

1. Cornely OA, et al. Global guideline for the diagnosis and management of candidiasis: an initiative of the ECMM in cooperation with ISHAM and ASM. The Lancet Infectious Diseases 2025 available at: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/laninf/article/PIIS1473-3099(24)00749-7/fulltext (last accessed February 2025).

2. European Medicines Agency approval. Available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/rezzayo#ema-inpage-item-assessment-history (last accessed February 2025).

3. REZZAYO® Product Information. EPAR Medicine Overview available at: https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/EPAR/rezzayo (last accessed February 2025).

