IRW-News: Condor Energies Inc.: Condor-Produktion in Usbekistan übersteigt 12.000 boepd

CALGARY, 25. Februar 2025 - Condor Energies Inc. (Condor oder das Unternehmen; TSX: CDR; WKN: A3DPZ1), ein in Kanada ansässiges Energiewendeunternehmen, freut sich, bekannt zu geben, dass die tägliche Gas- und Kondensatproduktion des von ihm betriebenen Produktionssteigerungsprojekts in Usbekistan in den vergangenen sechs Tagen durchschnittlich 12.004 boepd betragen hat. Dies entspricht einem Anstieg von 5 % gegenüber dem vorherigen Fünf-Tage-Durchschnitt von 11.455 boepd, der am 19. Februar 2025 bekannt gegeben wurde.

Die Workover-Operationen werden fortgesetzt und konzentrieren sich auf Abschnitte der Karbonatformation, in denen wesentliche Produktionssteigerungen erzielt wurden. Mindestens fünf weitere Bohrlochkandidaten mit ähnlichen geologischen Merkmalen wurden anhand einer Kombination aus alten Daten und neu aufbereiteten seismischen 3-D-Daten identifiziert. In den kommenden Wochen werden diese Bohrungen evaluiert, um potenzielle Nutzintervalle zu identifizieren und entsprechend perforiert. Das Unternehmen betreibt derzeit zwei Workover-Rigs und eine Wireline-Einheit. Ein drittes Workover-Rig und eine zweite Wireline-Einheit mit fortschrittlichen Auswertungsinstrumenten von einem nordamerikanischen Dienstleistungsunternehmen werden derzeit nach Usbekistan verlegt.

ÜBER CONDOR ENERGIES INC

Condor Energies Inc. ist ein an der TSX notierter Entwickler im Energiesektor, der sich auf verschiedene Initiativen in Zentralasien und der Türkei konzentriert. Mit produzierenden Gasanlagen, einem laufenden Projekt zum Bau und Betrieb der ersten LNG-Anlage Zentralasiens und einem separaten Projekt zur Entwicklung und Produktion von Lithiumsole hat das Unternehmen eine starke Grundlage für Reserven-, Produktions- und Cashflow-Wachstum geschaffen, während es gleichzeitig bestrebt ist, seinen ökologischen Fußabdruck zu minimieren.

UNTERNEHMENSKONTAKT

Don Streu, President and CEO

oder Sandy Quilty, Vice President of Finance and CFO

Tel: +1 403-201-9694

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities legislation. Such statements are generally identifiable by the terminology used, such as anticipate'', appear, believe'', intend, expect, plan, estimate, budget'', outlook'', scheduled, may, will, should, could, would, in the process of or other similar wording. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, information concerning: the timing and ability to complete workovers on the next five well candidates and have them produce at commercial gas rates; the timing and ability to mobilize a third workover rig and second wireline unit; the timing and ability to access and evaluate future Cretaceous channel sands; the timing and ability to execute the 2025 work plan, including adding a third workover rig, drilling a four well vertical and horizontal infill program, continued artificial lift and in-field water separation installations, expanded regions of 3D seismic reprocessing, and field compression; and the timing and ability to maintain a collaborative working relationship with UNG and national technical institutes.

ABKÜRZUNGSVERZEICHNIS

The following is a summary of abbreviations used in this news release:

boepd - barrels of oil equivalent per day*

* Barrels of oil equivalent (boe) are derived by converting gas to oil in the ratio of six thousand standard cubic feet (Mscf) of gas to one barrel of oil based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different from the energy equivalency of 6 Mscf to 1 barrel, utilizing a conversion ratio at 6 Mscf to 1 barrel may be misleading as an indication of value, particularly if used in isolation.

The TSX does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

