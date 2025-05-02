Original-Research: MPC Energy Solutions N.V. (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: MPC Energy Solutions N.V. - from NuWays AG 02.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MPC Energy Solutions N.V. Company Name: MPC Energy Solutions N.V. ISIN: NL0015268814 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 02.05.2025 Target price: NOK 15.50 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Good start into the year: Q1 EBIT turns positive Q1 proportionate energy output increased slightly by 2% yoy to 29 GWh despite the sale of its CHP plant in Puerto Rico at the end of last year (6-7 GWh impact). Mexico and El Salvaor on the other hand show strong operational developments, overcompensating for that. As a result, proportionate group sales in Q1 stood at $ 2.9m ($ +0.1m yoy). The goup's consolidated EBIT turned positive at $ 0.1m, a significant improvement compared to last year's $ 0.4m loss. This is mainly due to cost-cutting measures (e.g. reduced headcount) bearing fruit. Sale of Colombian assets progressing. As highlighted during the Q4 earnings call, MPCES initiated the sales process of its two Colombian operational projects (39MW) due to the challenging situation in that region, triggering significant expenses to guarantee the safety of employees. Conservatively assuming a certain discount to the book value ($ 17m), MPCES should be able to receive some $ 15m, eNuW. Reduced development efforts. With the sale of a Colombian development project in Q1, the pipeline now consists of two projects with a total capacity of 90MW. At the current development projects, MPCES should be able to receive roughly $ 40k per MW. Guatemala project to begin producing electricity in July. In February 2024, MPCES begun construction of its 66MW PV project in Guatemala. The mechanical completion is expected to take place in May, followed by the grid connection at the end of June. While the company initially planned to sell a 49% stake to a co-investor, management decided to keep full ownership of the project, which is expected to generate annualized sales of $ 8m with an 80% EBITDA margin, roughly doubling its production portfolio (in terms of GWh). No liquidity concerns. Thanks to the pending inflows from the sold development project and the two Colombian assets that are expected to be sold this year, MPCES should be well capitalized. In fact, management confirmed to plans to redistribute cash to shareholders once it becomes available. We confirm our BUY rating with an unchanged NOK 15.5 PT (old: NOK 14) based on sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) valuation, separately accounting for the value of its current IPP portfolio (NPV) and its development backlog (multiple). This is largely inline with a 20% discount to the projects' book values. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32404.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2128644 02.05.2025 CET/CEST °