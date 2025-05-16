Original-Research: MLP SE (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: MLP SE - from NuWays AG 16.05.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MLP SE Company Name: MLP SE ISIN: DE0006569908 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 16.05.2025 Target price: EUR 13.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Henry Wendisch Q1 slightly softer than expected, key drivers remain intact Topic: MLP released Q1 results which came in slightly lower than expectations on sales and EBIT, but nevertheless show the anticipated RE recovery, which should pose the FY'25 guidance well in reach. Sales grew by 6% yoy to EUR 301m, mainly driven by Wealth (+8% yoy to EUR 125m), Life & Health (+10% yoy to EUR 64m) and P&C (+5% yoy to EUR 102m), whereas sales from the nearly stopped RE development came in as expected (-92% yoy to EUR 0.3m). EBIT came in at EUR 37.8m with a 12.6% margin (-0.4pp yoy), lower than expected (eNuW: EUR 42m) mainly driven by higher than initially expected commission expenses (EUR 141m, +11% yoy), especially in banking and RE brokerage. Also, only minor performance fees of EUR 0.4m had a little impact on Q1's EBIT (EBIT effect: EUR 0.3m vs. EUR 2.5m in Q1'24, eNuW). Excluding this effect, underlying profitability increased again by 0.2pp yoy to a 12.5% EBIT margin ex performance fees, highlighting the robust business model, also in times of economic uncertainty and capital market volatility. On a segmental basis, the absolute yoy changes in EBIT came from Financial Consulting (+ EUR 2.7m), Deutschland.Immobilien (EUR +2.3m) and DOMCURA (EUR +0.6m), which cushioned the decline at Banking (EUR -2m, due lower net interest income and higher commission expenses) and FERI (EUR -2.6m, due to almost no performance fees). Furthermore, AuMs remained largely stable at EUR 62.8bn (-0.5% qoq, of which -1.9% performance related and +1.4% from very strong net capital inflows of EUR 900m), which compares well against the market development (e.g. S&P 500: - 4.6% qoq). The RE recovery is going on, as sales from RE brokerage increased from a low level by 158% yoy to EUR 7.9m. A key highlight, was the rising brokerage margin (sales in % of brokered volume), which rose by 2.5pp yoy. This effect should continue throughout the year, where the sales of new higher margin brokerages, which is contracted right now, are recognized. Additionally, a few old and new development projects, which are seen to generate RE development sales to the tune of EUR 5-6m in FY'25e (eNuW), should altogether lead to an EBIT break-even of the Deutschland.Immobilien segment, in our view. Against this backdrop, the FY'25 guidance seems well achievable, even in the event of only minor, but highly profitable performance fees. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY recommendation with an unchanged PT of EUR 13.00, based on SOTP and FCFY'25e. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32624.pdf For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2139092 16.05.2025 CET/CEST °