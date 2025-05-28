Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Intellego Technologies AB (von Montega AG): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
    ^
Original-Research: Intellego Technologies AB - from Montega AG

28.05.2025 / 17:53 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of Montega AG to Intellego Technologies AB

     Company Name:                Intellego Technologies AB
     ISIN:                        SE0016075063

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        28.05.2025
     Target price:                125.00 SEK (prior: 120.00 SEK)
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Tim Kruse, CFA; Ingo Schmidt, CIIA

Strong start to the financial year - improved cash collection on quarterly
basis

Intellego Technologies AB reported its Q1 figures on Tuesday after market
close. While both sales and earnings exceeded expectations, free cash flow
was slightly softer than anticipated due to higher CAPEX. That said, a
sequential improvement in Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) compared to recent
quarters marks an encouraging development in working capital management,
which we view as particularly important. The updated guidance confirms
strong ongoing momentum for 2025 and reinforces our investment case.

Q1 sales came in at SEK 200.9m, up 152.5% yoy and above our forecast of SEK
185m. In addition to strong dosimeter sales, we estimate additional revenues
from YUVIO device sales contributed to the beat and were a significant
contributor to the more than fivefold increase in sales from North America
(SEK 10.0m to SEK 61.2m). The company also reports that major collaborations
with Likang and Henkel are progressing ahead of expectations. This supports
the strong performance in Asia, where sales rose from SEK 10.0m to SEK 54.3m
in the quarter, and in our view highlighting the potential of these
partnerships over the medium term.

Supported by better-than-expected sales and a slightly higher gross margin
of 79.8%, EBIT reached SEK 131.3m, well above our estimate of SEK 109.8m.
This corresponds to a remarkable EBIT margin of 66.2%. Operating cash flow
came in at SEK 28.3m, implying a cash conversion of approximately 30% of net
income-down from SEK 34.1m in the same quarter last year. Receivables rose
to SEK 313.3m, largely reflecting the strong topline, but DSO declined qoq,
indicating gradual progress toward better working capital efficiency in line
with our model assumptions. Cash at quarter-end stood at SEK 3.8m (vs. SEK
11.5m at year-end 2024), following CAPEX of SEK 43m primarily for YUVIO
device investments. However, the company secured more credit-insured
receivables during the quarter, leaving it with SEK 76.6m in unused credit
lines-providing ample liquidity to support further growth.

[Chart]

Raised outlook for 2025: Intellego raised its 2025 outlook to sales of more
than SEK 600m and EBIT of more than SEK 250m, citing sustained business
momentum. Following the Q1 beat and the higher implied margins in the new
guidance, we revise our earnings forecast upward, while maintaining our
revenue estimate to reflect the quarterly volatility in device shipments and
bulk customer orders.

The company also announced it would revisit its 3-5 year sales goal of SEK
2bn, given recent progress and significantly larger market potential
(management now sees >SEK 10bn as theoretically possible). While the current
pace lends credibility to these aspirations, we would need a more detailed
roadmap-including customer ramp-ups, product rollouts, and geographic
breakdowns-before incorporating this upside into our model.

Conclusion: We are encouraged by Intellego's strong operational performance
in Q1 and continued improvement in working capital metrics, although further
progress is needed to reach benchmark levels. The updated mid-term ambition
is promising, but still too high-level for meaningful upward revisions at
this stage. Nevertheless, the current investment case already offers
significant upside: based on our revised 2025 estimates, the stock trades at
an undemanding 8.2x EV/EBIT. We reiterate our Buy rating with a slightly
increased price target of SEK 125.00 (previously: SEK 120.00).



+++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss
bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Bitte lesen Sie unseren RISIKOHINWEIS /
HAFTUNGSAUSSCHLUSS unter http://www.montega.de +++

Über Montega:

Die Montega AG ist eines der führenden bankenunabhängigen Researchhäuser
mit klarem Fokus auf den deutschen Mittelstand. Das Coverage-Universum
umfasst Titel aus dem MDAX, TecDAX, SDAX sowie ausgewählte Nebenwerte und
wird durch erfolgreiches Stock-Picking stetig erweitert. Montega versteht
sich als ausgelagerter Researchanbieter für institutionelle Investoren und
fokussiert sich auf die Erstellung von Research-Publikationen sowie die
Veranstaltung von Roadshows, Fieldtrips und Konferenzen. Zu den Kunden
zählen langfristig orientierte Value-Investoren, Vermögensverwalter und
Family Offices primär aus Deutschland, der Schweiz und Luxemburg. Die
Analysten von Montega zeichnen sich dabei durch exzellente Kontakte zum
Top-Management, profunde Marktkenntnisse und langjährige Erfahrung in der
Analyse von deutschen Small- und MidCap-Unternehmen aus.

You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32758.pdf

Contact for questions:
Montega AG - Equity Research
Tel.: +49 (0)40 41111 37-80
Web: www.montega.de
E-Mail: research@montega.de
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/montega-ag

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2147186 28.05.2025 CET/CEST

°
EinstellungenAktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Einstellungen
Intellego Technologies
Werbung ausblenden

onvista Premium-Artikel

Trading-Impuls
Dieser Nasdaq-Wert steht kurz vor einem prozyklischen Kaufsignalheute, 15:30 Uhr · onvista
Dieser Nasdaq-Wert steht kurz vor einem prozyklischen Kaufsignal
Chartzeit Wochenausgabe 25.05.2025
Notenbank und Sentiment: Was noch für steigende Kurse spricht25. Mai · onvista
Notenbank und Sentiment: Was noch für steigende Kurse spricht
Kolumne von Stefan Riße
Wieso haben sich die Börsen so stark erholt? Meine zwei Szenarien25. Mai · Acatis
Wieso haben sich die Börsen so stark erholt? Meine zwei Szenarien
Weitere Artikel

Das könnte dich auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden