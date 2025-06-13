realme Summer Party: a Major Event and an Exclusive Collaboration with TikTok

realme, one of the world's leading smartphone brands, held a summer festival on June 6 and 7 at the foot of the Eiffel Tower with fun activities. Visitors could try their hand at ring throwing, immortalize their moments at the Photobooth van, or leave with exclusive gifts. Each participant received a voucher to exchange for a prize in the dedicated area for a successful festive experience.

A festive event at the foot of the Eiffel Tower

The event was a great success, thanks to the engagement of participants on-site and through social media. Many visitors shared photos and videos, creating a dynamic and friendly atmosphere, amplified by the realme community.

An exclusive collaboration between realme and TikTok

This collaboration between realme and TikTok extends beyond this event. Indeed, the two brands are already collaborating on OOH and DOOH poster campaigns with more than 350 billboards across Paris. This collaboration promises many more initiatives and events to come, in order to better meet the expectations of fans of both brands.

Focus on realme innovations: the GT 7 series

Visitors had the opportunity to discover the new realme GT 7 series, smartphones that combine cutting-edge technologies and accessibility. Equipped with a massive Titan 7000mAh battery, they ensure long-lasting battery life to accompany users all day long, without compromise. Thanks to the 120W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging, it is possible to recover 50% of the battery in just 14 minutes to last all day, and a full charge in just 40 minutes.

Equipped with the Dimensity 9400e processor, the GT 7 incorporates the latest innovations in artificial intelligence, such as:

AI Planner: Simply double-tap the back of the phone to turn a received message into a calendar event. AI Travel Snap Camera: AI automatically enhances shots in real-time, optimizing each image accurately and quickly.

This new range has also been a great success thanks to the collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco F1, with the first batch in France, sold out in less than 48 hours. The realme GT 7 Dream Edition is the first model to come out of the collaboration with Aston Martin Aramco F1. This limited-edition smartphone combines high-quality design with Aston Martin Aramco F1's heritage.

