Original-Research: LAIQON AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: LAIQON AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH

17.07.2025 / 12:56 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to LAIQON AG

     Company Name:                LAIQON AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A12UP29

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        17.07.2025
     Target price:                EUR10.60
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Christian Orquera

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on LAIQON AG
(ISIN: DE000A12UP29). Analyst Christian Orquera reiterated his BUY rating
and increased the price target from EUR 9.00 to EUR 10.60.

Abstract:
LAIQON AG has announced the acquisition of up to EUR2.5bn in assets under
management (AuM) from MainFirst Affiliated Fund Managers (Germany)
consisting of mutual and special funds for an undisclosed price. The
acquisition aims to increase critical mass and significantly boost
profitability in the Asset Management segment. The acquisition is expected
to add around EUR14m in annual revenue (2024 group revenue: EUR31m) with limited
cost impact. The transaction will be non-dilutive as it will be financed via
cash flows from the acquired assets and a EUR10m bond (2025/2030, 5.5% coupon)
aimed at professional investors. We think this is a strategically sound and
financially prudent transaction which will: (1) add scale; (2) expand
LAIQON's geographic reach deeper into European countries; (3) strengthen
investment capabilities; and (4) boost revenue and profitability. This
strategic step stands to position LAIQON as a larger, more competitive and
profitable European asset manager. We have adjusted our DCF valuation model
to take the deal into account and arrive at a new price target of EUR10.60
(previously: EUR9.00). We reiterate our buy rating. Upside: 148%.

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu LAIQON AG (ISIN:
DE000A12UP29) veröffentlicht. Analyst Christian Orquera bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 9,00 auf EUR 10,60.

Zusammenfassung:
Die LAIQON AG hat die Übernahme von bis zu EUR2,5 Mrd. an Assets under
Management (AuM) von MainFirst Affiliated Fund Managers (Deutschland),
bestehend aus Publikums- und Spezialfonds, zu einem nicht genannten Preis
bekannt gegeben. Die Akquisition zielt darauf ab, die kritische Masse zu
erhöhen und die Rentabilität im Segment Asset Management deutlich zu
steigern. Wir erwarten, dass die Akquisition einen zusätzlichen Jahresumsatz
von rund EUR14 Mio. (Gruppenumsatz 2024: EUR31 Mio.) mit begrenzten Auswirkungen
auf die Kosten bringt. Die Transaktion hat keinen Verwässerungseffekt, da
sie über den Cashflow aus den erworbenen Vermögenswerten und eine
EUR10-Mio.-Anleihe (2025/2030, 5,5 % Kupon) finanziert wird, die sich an
professionelle Anleger richtet. Wir sind der Meinung, dass dies eine
strategisch solide und finanziell umsichtige Transaktion ist, die: (1) die
Größe des Unternehmens erhöht, (2) die geografische Reichweite von LAIQON
auf weitere europäische Länder ausdehnt, (3) die Investitionskapazitäten
stärkt und (4) Erträge und Rentabilität steigert. Dieser strategische
Schritt wird LAIQON zu einem größeren, wettbewerbsfähigeren und
profitableren europäischen Vermögensverwalter machen. Wir haben unser
DCF-Bewertungsmodell angepasst, um die Transaktion zu berücksichtigen, und
kommen zu einem neuen Kursziel von EUR10,60 (zuvor: EUR9,00). Wir bekräftigen
unsere Kaufempfehlung. Kurspotenzial: 148%.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §85 Abs. 1 S. 1 WpHG und des
Haftungsausschlusses siehe die vollständige Analyse.

You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=bc7ab42431933f8fe610fe7ec77a69f7

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

2171242 17.07.2025 CET/CEST

Laiqon
