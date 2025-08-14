Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - from NuWays AG 14.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG Company Name: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 14.08.2025 Target price: EUR 54.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Q2 revenue up 10% with record high order backlog; chg Q2 revenue of EUR 341m (H1: EUR605m, +13.1% yoy) was up 10.4% yoy driven by a notably higher number of vehicles delivered (thanks to improved supply chains) and increased sales prices but also a continued expansion in equipment, components, and service. All regions but Europe (-7.9% yoy to EUR 145m) showed growth/strong growth (vehicles excl. Europe +36% yoy to EUR 191m) carried by the strong order intake last year. Importantly the sales decline in Europe was only due to delayed deliveries in Austria and should bounce back in H2. The Preventive Fire Protection segment showed continued weakness with sales down some 50% (EUR 5.5m). Q2 EBIT came in at EUR -1.55m (H1: EUR 7.4m), down from EUR 14.1m in Q2 2024 (H1 2024: EUR 14.4m). The decline reflects one-off expenses in the Americas region and in Preventive Fire Protection, which outweighed the positive volume effects across the remaining regions, which showed good improvements. Adjusted Q2 EBIT would have been EUR 6.55m, a 2% margin (H1: EUR 15.5m). Order backlog at the end of H1 reached a new all-time high of EUR 2.35bn up 17% yoy providing strong visibility well into 2026 despite timing-related volatility in order intake, which was down 9.2% yoy in Q2 (book-to-bill ratio remained above 1x). Yet, two out of five segments recorded higher orders vs last year. H1 order intake was down 5.2% yoy to 705m (book-to-bill ratio of 1.17x). Management confirmed FY 2025 guidance for revenues of around EUR 1.5bn but lowered its EBIT margin expectation to approximately 5.5% (old: above 6%, eNuW old: 6.2%). This implies a significant H2 uplift in earnings, underpinned by higher planned deliveries, stabilization in regional operations, and absence of further major one-offs. Seasonal weighting towards Q4 remains a structural feature of the business. This guidance also assumes no further negative effects on US business as a result of tariff discussions. Thanks to its set-up, Rosenbauer can pass on most import tariffs. Further, 90% of the trucks delivered in the US are produced domestically. Management highlighted a net exposure of EUR 14m, marginal compared to ~ EUR 1.5bn sales. Improved balance sheet. For once, Rosenbauer was able to further decrease its working capital needs (31.8% wc/sales, -9.3pp yoy), mainly thanks to lower inventory levels. Further, the successful capital increase has lowered net debt to EUR 314m, resulting in a notably healthier equity ratio of 23.6% (+10.1pp yoy). Rosenbauer enters H2 2025 with a record order backlog, easing supply chains, and improved cost control. Demand remains intact, supported by fleet modernization needs and global investments in fire & safety infrastructure. Execution on higher-margin orders and continued efficiency gains are key to delivering on the targeted margin recovery. BUY with a EUR 54 PT (old: EUR 55) based on DCF. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=64556eced6cb3d3b50bec758611cdd31 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2183806 14.08.2025 CET/CEST °