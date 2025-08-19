CEA Unveils "Spanish Art Season Cloud Journey" Themed Flight for the Inaugural "Shanghai-Barcelona" Route

China Eastern Airlines (CEA) will officially open its "Shanghai-Barcelona" international route on September 26, with flights MU249 and MU250 operating four round trips per week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. This route not only links two global cities but also delivers smooth and convenient flying experience for travelers.

To build anticipation, CEA has recently launched the "Spanish Art Season Cloud Journey" themed flight. Operated with the Airbus A350 long-haul wide-body aircraft, its cabin interiors harmoniously blend the classic artistic elements of Antoni Gaudí's architecture in Barcelona with the century-old architectural charm of Shanghai's Bund. Iconic elements such as the columns of Sagrada Família, the undulating façade of Casa Milà, and the fantastical bone-like columns of Casa Batlló have been incorporated into the wall panel decoration and overhead bin stickers, allowing passengers to immerse themselves in Barcelona's architectural wonders while journeying through the clouds.

The themed flight will debut on "Shanghai-Barcelona" route on September 26, creating a cultural relay from "cloud experience" to "on-site explorations." It will later appear on additional domestic and international routes, offering unique in-flight experiences to more travelers.

In addition to the themed flights, CEA has also introduced themed buses across downtown Shanghai, covering key areas of the main urban district, integrating artistic expression with urban mobility throughout passengers' journeys. Travelers who share photos of these themed flights or buses can join an official online check-in campaign for a chance to win surprise gifts such as exhibition tickets and cultural creative products.

This launch coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the European Union and the 20th anniversary of the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Spain. Tickets for the "Shanghai-Barcelona" route are currently available through all distribution channels. Earlier, CEA added several new routes to its European network to meet summer peak travel demand. It launched the "Shanghai-Copenhagen" route on July 17, the "Shanghai-Milan" route on June 20, and the "Shanghai-Geneva" route on June 16. To date, CEA operates flights to 15 European cities, including Paris, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, Madrid, London, and Rome.

