Original-Research: Nabaltec AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Nabaltec AG - from NuWays AG 22.08.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to Nabaltec AG Company Name: Nabaltec AG ISIN: DE000A0KPPR7 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: BUY from: 22.08.2025 Target price: EUR 18.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Final Q2 out // attractive valuation levels Yesterday, Nabaltec released its final Q2 figures, which provide additional insight into current operations. Here are the key takeaways: Broad demand weakness, yet particularly pronounced within the boehmite market. With its high dependency on the steel industry, the Specialty Alumina segment recorded a yoy sales decline of 8%. While demand for ATH remained largely flat, boehmite continued its downward trend. With only EUR 4.1m sales during the first half of 2025, boehmite seems on track to reach only EUR 8-10m FY sales (vs. EUR 24m in FY21), a -22% CAGR. This is the result of significant overcapacities from Chinese Estone, resulting in lower sales prices, and the absence of demand growth as EV sales figures are far from former expectations. Improved gross margin thanks to notably lower energy costs: +4.6pp yoy, +5.8pp qoq to 53.7%. While this trend is seen to partially level off during H2, management still expects a better gross margin than seen in Q1. With this, the mid-point of the FY25 EBIT margin guidance of 7-9% (eNuW: 8.5%) should be within reach; H1 margin: 8.4%. Cash further increasing, adding onto the already healthy balance sheet. At the end of H1, cash stood at roughly EUR 91m, resulting in a EUR 0.4m net cash position as operating cash flow remained strong at EUR 20.5m (-15% yoy) and capex decreased by some EUR 3m to EUR 10.8m. As we expect higher investments during H2 (eNuW: EUR 21m, last tranche of its growth initiative) and more normalized payables, net debt is seen to come in at EUR 8m at the end of the year. Attractive prospects during mid- to long-term. Nabaltec is able to benefit from growing demand for ATH on the back of tightening regulations across core end markets, vast investments into data centers but also Germany's EUR 500bn infrastructure spending bill. The latter is seen to also turn into a tailwind for the company's Speciality Alumina segment, which is strongly tied to the European steel industry. However, we would not expect notable contributions before the end of 2026e. While current operations remain burdened, the valuation offers an attractive entry opportunity ahead of the next cyclical upswing. Shares are trading at a ~25% discount to their book value and on 7.4 EV/EBIT 2025e while also providing a healthy balance sheet, still good profitability levels and operating cash generation. As demand for its core products accelerates again, the company is poised for strong free cash flow generation. Mind you, with the completion of the current investment initiative, the company has production capacities that allow up to EUR 300m sales. BUY with an unchanged EUR 18 PT based on FCFY 2025e. You can download the research here: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=1bfe527aff1292ee5949dd6f21987e79 For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research-feed Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2187410 22.08.2025 CET/CEST °