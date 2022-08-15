AppBlogHilfe
Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results

EQS Group · Uhr

Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Zwischenbericht/Zwischenbericht
Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results

15.08.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich.

Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:

https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.

Thank You
Regards,
IR Team

Ende der Ad-hoc-Mitteilung
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG
Gotthardstraße 12
6460 Altdorf
Schweiz
Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17
Fax: +41 41 874 17 07
E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com
Internet: www.orascomdh.com
ISIN: CH0038285679
Valorennummer: A0NJ37
Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1420031

 
Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

1420031  15.08.2022 CET/CEST

ORASC­­OM DE­­V

