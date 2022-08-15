Orascom Development Holding AG: announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) 1H 2022 Financial Results
EQS Group · Uhr
|
Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Zwischenbericht/Zwischenbericht
Dear All,
Orascom Development Egypt (ODE); the largest Egyptian subsidiary of Orascom Development Holding (ODH), has reported its 1H 2022 financial results today. Please find the earnings release along with the presentation under the link below:
https://www.orascomde.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/2022
Orascom Development Holding (ODH) 1H 2022 results will be announced as scheduled on Wednesday the 17th of August at 7:00am CET.
Thank You
Regards,
IR Team
