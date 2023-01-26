AppBlogHilfe
Werbung ausblenden

MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event

Planned Date

Financial earnings for FY 2022

March 29, 2023

Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2023

April 27, 2023

Annual general meeting of shareholders

May 2023

Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2023

July 26, 2023

Financial earnings for HY 2023

August 31, 2023

Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2023

October 25, 2023

Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2023

January 24, 2024

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005659/en/

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com

Aktueller KursPerf. akt.
Perf. 1 Jahr
Chart
1 Jahr
Tief 1 JahrHoch 1 Jahr
Memscap

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Weitere Artikel

Meistgelesene Artikel

  1. Zahlen: Microsoft mit mehr Gewinn als erwartet - Aktie steigt nachbörslich

     · Uhr · onvista
  2. onvista Börsenfuchs

    Die Bullen können noch ins Stolpern kommen

     · Uhr · onvista
  3. Stefan Riße

    Wir brauchen mehr Arbeitslose

     · Uhr · Stefan Riße
Weitere Artikel
Werbung ausblenden