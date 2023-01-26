MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar

Regulatory News:

MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2022 and FY 2023.

Financial calendar: MEMSCAP

Event Planned Date Financial earnings for FY 2022 March 29, 2023 Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2023 April 27, 2023 Annual general meeting of shareholders May 2023 Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2023 July 26, 2023 Financial earnings for HY 2023 August 31, 2023 Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2023 October 25, 2023 Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2023 January 24, 2024

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

For more information, please contact:

Yann Cousinet

CFO

Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00

Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com