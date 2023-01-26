MEMSCAP: Financial Calendar
Regulatory News:
MEMSCAP (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), leading provider of high-accuracy, high-stability pressure sensor solutions for the avionics and medical markets using MEMS technology (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems), announces today its financial calendar for FY 2022 and FY 2023.
Financial calendar: MEMSCAP
|
Event
|
Planned Date
|
Financial earnings for FY 2022
|
March 29, 2023
|
Revenue and earnings for the 1st quarter 2023
|
April 27, 2023
|
Annual general meeting of shareholders
|
May 2023
|
Revenue and earnings for the 2nd quarter 2023
|
July 26, 2023
|
Financial earnings for HY 2023
|
August 31, 2023
|
Revenue and earnings for the 3rd quarter 2023
|
October 25, 2023
|
Revenue and earnings for the 4th quarter 2023
|
January 24, 2024
About MEMSCAP
MEMSCAP is a leading provider MEMS (Micro Electro Mechanical Systems) based pressure sensors, best-in-class in term of precision and stability (very low drift) for two market segments: aerospace and medical. MEMSCAP also provides variable optical attenuators (VOA) for the optical communications market. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS) and belong to the CAC small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC All-Tradable and CAC All-Share indexes. More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005659/en/
For more information, please contact:
Yann Cousinet
CFO
Ph: +33 (0) 4 76 92 85 00
Email: yann.cousinet@memscap.com