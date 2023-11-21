EQS-News: Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an

EQS-News: ABIVAX / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges

21.11.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Abivax kündigt die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags an

PARIS, Frankreich, 21. November 2023, 8:30 Uhr MEZ - Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX) („Abivax“ oder das „Unternehmen“), ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der klinischen Entwicklung, das seinen Fokus auf Therapeutika legt, die die natürlichen, körpereigenen Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei Patienten mit chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren, gibt mit dem heutigen Tag die Wiederaufnahme seines Liquiditätsvertrags und das Ende der Stabilisierungsperiode bekannt.

Der Liquiditätsvertrag wurde am 26. Juni 2015 mit TSAF (Tradition Securities And Futures) abgeschlossen und im Zusammenhang mit dem Börsengang von Abivax am Nasdaq Global Market und der Ausgabe von ADS (American Depositary Shares) ausgesetzt. Nach den Stabilisierungsmaßnahmen, die seit dem 20. Oktober 2023 durchgeführt wurden, endete die Stabilisierungsperiode zum 20. November 2023. Die Konsortialbanken haben die Mehrzuteilungsoption nicht ausgeübt.

Ab dem 20. November 2023 werden dem Liquiditätskonto für die Durchführung dieses Vertrages folgende Mittel zugewiesen:

11.257 Abivax-Aktien, die im Auftrag von Abivax gehalten werden,

€ 325.223,32.

Über Abivax

Abivax ist ein Biotechnologieunternehmen mit Programmen im Stadium der klinischen Entwicklung. Der Fokus des Unternehmens mit Sitz in Frankreich und den USA liegt auf Medikamenten, die die natürlichen, körpereigenen Regulationsmechanismen nutzen, um die Immunreaktion bei Patienten mit chronischen Entzündungskrankheiten zu modulieren. Der führende Medikamentenkandidat von Abivax, Obefazimod (ABX464), befindet sich in klinischen Phase-3-Studien zur Behandlung von mittelschwerer bis schwerer, aktiver Colitis ulcerosa. Weitere Informationen über das Unternehmen finden Sie unter www.abivax.com.

Kontakte

Abivax-Kommunikation

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 60 69 63 Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878



Diese Pressemitteilung wurde sowohl in deutscher, französischer als auch in englischer Sprache verfasst. Im Falle von Unterschieden zwischen den drei Versionen der Pressemitteilung hat die französische Version Vorrang.

