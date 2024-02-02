Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

^ Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG - von NuWays AG Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Rosenbauer International AG Unternehmen: Rosenbauer International AG ISIN: AT0000922554 Anlass der Studie: Empfehlung: BUY seit: 01.02.2024 Kursziel: 54.00 Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monate Letzte Ratingänderung: Analyst: Christian Sandherr Topic: Oshkosh, Rosenbauer's largest competitor in North America, published its FY23 numbers on Tuesday, providing a positive cross read. Here are the key takeaways: The conglomerate Oshkosh Corporation is the dominant player for firefighting trucks in North America, followed by REV Group and Rosenbauer. Oshkosh reported strong FY23 revenues for its firefighting segment coupled with a significant margin increase. Revenues rose 9.3% yoy to $ 1.2bn, while order intake grew to $ 4.6bn, indicating a continued strong demand in the firefighting business. The operating margin improved due to an enhanced supply chain and substantial price increases. Rosenbauer's competitors were in a similarly difficult situation during FY22 and the first quarter of FY23, struggling with substantially longer chassis lead times and raw material cost inflation. However, as other firetruck manufacturers start to get back to a more normal environment, it gives us confidence for the upcoming Q4 numbers. Rosenbauer already showed a successive improvement in its profitability during FY23. The EBIT margin in Q1 came in at -2.6% and climbed to 2.1% in Q2 and 4.4% in Q3. With Q4 being usually the strongest quarter, responsible for c. one third of total sales and the restructuring program kicking in, we expect the operating margin further to improve in Q4 FY23e (eNuW: 6.8%). In August 2022, Rosenbauer launched its new efficiency program "Refocus, Restart", which is based on four different pillars and is increasingly bearing fruit. The first pillar is price negotiations with customers on existing frame orders and is responsible for c. EUR 4-5m out of the EUR 31m savings target. Furthermore, Rosenbauer is simplifying its products without sacrificing the quality with the purpose of reducing production costs. This pillar takes the longest time to materialize and should show its full effect in FY24. The third important lever is to increase production efficiency, which is clearly possible due to the improved supply chains since last year. The last endeavor is the price negotiation with suppliers. Compared to FY22, raw material prices came down substantially, for example Rosenbauer experienced a price reduction of c. 27% for aluminum sheets within FY23. We expect Rosenbauer to continue its turnaround in FY24e with a 4.9% increase in sales and EBIT margins of 4.5% (+1.0 pp). As the supply chain situation further improves and with a record high in order backlog, shares look poised for a re-rating. Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 54.00 PT based on DCF. Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden: http://www.more-ir.de/d/28791.pdf

