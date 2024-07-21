Chinese Textile Expertise Dazzles France: When Intangible Cultural Heritage Reinvents Fashion

60 years of Sino-French friendship shine with new brilliance. The Museum of Decorative Arts in Paris hosts an exceptional exhibition: "REVIVING CRAFT: Contemporary Art and Design from China." This dazzling showcase propels China's millennia-old craftsmanship into the era of contemporary design.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240720910805/en/

Contribute to the development of China's textile and apparel industry "Jinjiang power" (Photo: Business Wire)

Clothing, cabinetmaking, ceramics... The creations of Chinese master artisans and avant-garde designers merge tradition and innovation. At the heart of this event: Jinjiang, cradle of legendary textile expertise. This coastal city in Fujian, once the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, is now writing a new chapter in its history.

The Jinjiang Industrial Group in Fujian joins forces with iconic local brands to offer a unique immersive experience. Cutting-edge technology and ancestral craftsmanship combine, creating a fascinating dialogue between Eastern and Western aesthetics.

Jinjiang's textile industry embodies the spectacular renaissance of "Made in China." From local know-how, it has become a driving force in the global economy in just a few decades. Today, it combines technical excellence, innovation, and strong cultural identity to conquer international markets.

This meteoric rise is based on three pillars:

Technological innovation: from "quality manufacturing" to "smart manufacturing", Chinese brands are pushing the boundaries of what's possible.

Cultural integration: by infusing their creations with a unique Eastern aesthetic, they break stereotypes and redefine "Chinese style" on the global stage.

Mastery of distribution channels: thanks to a deep understanding of foreign markets and strategic use of e-commerce, they precisely target their international clientele.

This exhibition marks a turning point. It reveals how China's intangible heritage breathes new life into contemporary fashion. Beyond clothing, it's an entire philosophy that expresses itself: that of a China proud of its roots and resolutely turned towards the future.

As new perspectives open up for the Chinese textile industry, "REVIVING CRAFT" leads the way. It brilliantly demonstrates how the alliance of heritage and innovation can conquer the international fashion scene, thus writing a new, flamboyant chapter in the history of Chinese textiles.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240720910805/en/

contact@pweplus.com