Dongfeng Embarks on a New Journey in Europe, Various New Products Debuted Offer Diversified Mobility Options

On September 12th, Dongfeng Motor held the DONGFENG DAYS · EUROPE launch event in Turin, Italy, officially announcing the entry of DONGFENG BOX into the Italian market and the first European debut of the VOYAH COURAGE.

During the event, Mr. Ma Lei, General Manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation International Business Department and Managing Director of China Dongfeng Motor Industry Imp. & Exp. Co., Ltd., delivered a speech. With the brand value of "Quality, Intelligence, Harmony" as the main line, he emphasized Dongfeng's continuous investment in product quality, technology innovation, network construction, and market services. He said: "Dongfeng will always shoulder the responsibility of building a green and beautiful home together with global users, forge the unique Dongfeng charm with new energy technology strength, and work together with partners to achieve win-win development."

As a representative electric vehicle entered Italy, DONGFENG BOX attracted much attention. DONGFENG BOX integrates multi-functional configuration and chic appearance. It comes with the first 10-in-1 electric drive in its class, with strong power and a maximum range of 430KM, providing diversified choices for local consumers' mobility. VOYAH COURAGE is also Dongfeng's first global model, representing Dongfeng Motor strategic deployment and solutions for the European market in the short and medium term. It features a pioneering exterior design, an intelligent cockpit that enables human-car interaction and is equipped with the industry-first LFC system, making driving both relaxing and safe.

As the lively performance came to an end, the guests welcomed the unveiling ceremony of the much-anticipated DONGFENG BOX and VOYAH COURAGE and experienced the design details and technical highlights of the two models up close. Auto Motor + Sport, the top German auto media present, expressed appreciation for Dongfeng Motor and interest about the future development of Dongfeng in the European market.

Moving forward, Dongfeng is committed to "DRIVE YOUR DREAMS" brand mission, delivering user-centric innovation to provide a superior travel ecosystem for global customers.

