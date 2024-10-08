AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH)

08.10.2024
Original-Research: MPH Health Care AG - from First Berlin Equity Research
08.10.2024 / 12:05 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to MPH Health Care AG

     Company Name:                MPH Health Care AG
     ISIN:                        DE000A289V03

     Reason for the research:     Sechsmonatsbericht
     Recommendation:              Kaufen
     from:                        08.10.2024
     Target price:                EUR108
     Target price on sight of:    12 Monate
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Ellis Acklin

First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu MPH Health Care AG
(ISIN: DE000A289V03) veröffentlicht. Analyst Ellis Acklin bestätigt seine
BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 113,00 auf EUR 108,00.

Zusammenfassung:
Wie erwartet, meldete MPH mit dem Sechsmonatsbericht einen beträchtlichen
Anstieg des NAV. Der Nettoinventarwert stieg Ende Juni um 30% und um 58% J/J
auf EUR326 Mio., während sich der NAVPS im Gleichschritt bewegte und bei EUR76
landete. Die Aktien von M1 Kliniken legten bis Ende Juni um 63% zu, nachdem
das Unternehmen einen optimistischen mittelfristigen Ausblick veröffentlicht
hatte, und der Schönheitsspezialist zieht nun das Interesse von
Private-Equity-Unternehmen auf sich. In der Zwischenzeit meldete die andere
Kernbeteiligung, CR Energy, solide Ergebnisse für das Jahr 2023, aber die
Aktien fielen zum Halbjahresende um etwa 8%. M1 setzt seinen Marsch in
Richtung 150 bis 200 Kliniken bis zum JE29 fort, und die
CRE-Geschäftsbereiche Clean Energy und hochwertiger, erschwinglicher
Wohnraum florieren weiter. Unser SotP-Modell spiegelt die aktualisierten
Beteiligungen an M1 und CRE wider, was nun zu einem Kursziel von EUR108 führt
(zuvor: EUR 113). Wir bekräftigen unser Kaufen-Votum.

First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on MPH Health
Care AG (ISIN: DE000A289V03). Analyst Ellis Acklin reiterated his BUY rating
and decreased the price target from EUR 113.00 to EUR 108.00.

Abstract:
As expected, MPH reported sizable NAV uplift with six month reporting. NAV
was up some 30% at the end of the June period and 58% Y/Y to EUR326m, while
NAVPS moved in lockstep landing at EUR76. M1 Kliniken shares were up 63% at
the end of June spurred by publication of a bullish mid-term outlook, and
now the beauty specialist is drawing significant private equity interest.
Meanwhile, the other core holding, CR Energy, reported a solid set of 2023
results, but shares were down around 8% at the 6M juncture. M1 is continuing
its march towards 150 to 200 clinics by YE29, and CRE's clean energy and
quality, affordable housing businesses continue to flourish. Our SotP model
factors in the updated stakes in M1 and CRE and points to a EUR108 TP (old:
EUR113). We stick to our Buy rating.

Bezüglich der Pflichtangaben gem. §34b WpHG und des Haftungsausschlusses
siehe die vollständige Analyse.


You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31007.pdf

Contact for questions:
First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
Herr Gaurav Tiwari
Tel.: +49 (0)30 809 39 686
web: www.firstberlin.com
E-Mail: g.tiwari@firstberlin.com

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2004361 08.10.2024 CET/CEST

