Tineco Launches Its First Online Trade-up Service in Italy

Tineco, a global leader in intelligent cleaning solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its first innovative Trade-up program in Italy, available from November 11, 2024. This initiative allows consumers to upgrade their cleaning devices by switching to new Tineco products without having to return their existing ones.

The Tineco Trade-Up program is open to everyone, regardless of the brand or type of cleaning devices. Participation is simple: consumers only need to upload a proof of purchase of their device to the dedicated portal, accessible via the official Tineco website. Accepted documents include invoices, receipts, screenshots of payments or photos of the devices.

Once the request is submitted and approved, participants will receive a code worth 50 euros, which can be used exclusively in the Tineco online store, with no expiration date.

The products that can be chosen are: PURE ONE STATION 5, PURE ONE A50S, PURE ONE STATION Pet, FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 and FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7.

How to participate in the program

Fill out and submit the participation form available on the official Tineco portal. Wait for verification by the Tineco team, which will take 1 to 3 business days. Receive the unique code of 50 EUR by email once the request is approved. Use the code in the official Tineco store to enjoy exceptional discounts.

Tineco recommends users to join the program before Black Friday to combine the 50 EUR code with the special offers of the day on the official Tineco online store, making the update of their device even more convenient.

Through the Trade-Up program, Tineco confirms its commitment to offering innovative and cutting-edge cleaning solutions, designed to improve the efficiency and comfort of homes around the world.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

