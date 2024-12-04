AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Tholos Foundation Reveals Critical Risks of Proposed Nicotine Pouch Regulations

Business Wire · Uhr

The Tholos Foundation, in collaboration with IPSOS & HBS Economics, today released groundbreaking research exposing the risks of the proposed Danish regulations limiting nicotine content in nicotine pouches to 9 mg per pouch.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204248551/en/

Key findings highlight significant public health and economic concerns

The comprehensive study reveals alarming potential outcomes if the proposed nicotine limit is implemented:

Consumer behavior shifts

  • Half (50%) of current nicotine pouch users would seek alternative purchasing channels, either online or across the border of other EU countries
  • One in five (18%) users might return to smoking
  • Proposed limit threatens Denmark's remarkable progress in reducing smoking rates from 19% to 14% between 2018 and 2023**

Public health implications

  • 3 out of 4 (75%) users originally chose nicotine pouches for health-related reasons, primarily to reduce or quit smoking
  • One third (33%) of adults recognize these products as safer alternatives to cigarettes
  • Proposed limit could critically undermine strategies to reduce smoking rates

Economic impact

  • Projected retail losses: 400 million DKK in 2025, escalating to 600 million DKK by 2030
  • Anticipated tax revenue losses: 296 million DKK in 2025, increasing to 435 million DKK by 2030

Consumer sentiment

Over half of Danish adults oppose the proposed nicotine limit, with four out five (80%) of users viewing nicotine pouches as critical to move and stay away from cigarettes.

"These findings underscore the potential for significant consequences in terms of public health," said the Tholos Foundation's Director of Consumer Issues, Tim Andrews. "The proposed nicotine limit in nicotine pouches risks reversing hard-won progress in reducing smoking while creating new challenges, including black market growth and substantial economic losses."

The report may be downloaded here.

** Data taken from EU Barometer

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241204248551/en/

Tim Andrews, tandrews@tholosfoundation.org

