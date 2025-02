LPSO Holding Ltd. veröffentlicht die provisorische Meldung des Endergebnisses des öffentlichen Kaufangebots für alle sich im Publikum befindenden Namenaktien der Orascom Development Holding AG

Notice to U.S. Holders

The offer described in this ad hoc-announcement (the “Offer”) is being made for the registered shares of the Orascom Development Holding AG, a Swiss stock corporation (Aktiengesellschaft) whose shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange ("SIX"), and is subject to Swiss disclosure and procedural requirements, which are different from those of the United States of America (the "U.S."). The Offer is subject to the requirements of Section 14(e) of, and Regulation 14E under, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "U.S. Exchange Act"), including amendments to the terms and conditions of the Offer, extensions of the Offer, purchases outside of the Offer and minimum offer period, and is otherwise being made in accordance with the requirements of Swiss law. Accordingly, the Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. tender offer procedures and laws. Holders of Orascom Shares resident in the U.S. (each a "U.S. Holder") are urged to consult with their own Swiss advisors regarding the Offer.



It may be difficult for U.S. Holders to enforce their rights and any claim arising out of U.S. securities laws, since LPSO Holding and Orascom Development Holding AG are located in a non-U.S. jurisdiction, and some or all of their officers and directors may be residents of a non-U.S. jurisdiction. U.S. Holders may not be able to sue a non-U.S. company or its officers or directors in a U.S. or non-U.S. court for violations of the U.S. securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-U.S. company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.

The receipt of cash pursuant to the offer by a U.S. Holder may be a taxable transaction for U.S. federal income tax purposes and under applicable U.S. state and local laws, as well as foreign and other tax laws. Each U.S. Holder is urged to consult his or her independent professional advisor immediately regarding the U.S. tax consequences of an acceptance of the Offer.



The information contained in this ad hoc-announcement has not been reviewed or authorized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Neither the SEC nor any securities commission of any State of the U.S. has (a) approved or disapproved of the Offer; (b) passed upon the merits or fairness of the offer; or (c) passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of the disclosure in this ad hoc-announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the U.S.