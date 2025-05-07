CEA Sees a 24.9% YoY Increase in International and Regional Passenger Volume During May Day Holiday

During the May Day holiday in 2025, China Eastern Airlines (CEA) deployed a total of 15,200 flight operations and transported 2.173 million passengers, setting a new record for the same period in history. Among them, CEA operated 2,090 international and regional flights, transporting 338,000 passengers, a YoY increase of 24.9%.

On the eve of the May Day holiday, CEA, in collaboration with the Shanghai Museum, launched the wide-body aircraft with special livery, the "Shanghai Museum Express". With ancient Chinese art as the theme, it has become a "Flying Museum" and has received widespread acclaim. Passengers praised that "CEA has provided an unforgettable flight experience".

For the upcoming China Tourism Day on May 19, CEA has carefully prepared 519,000 sets of special-offer air tickets and 100,000 sets of free transit and stop-over tourism products, and plans to launch "China Tourism Day" themed flights on multiple routes. Transit and stop-over passengers at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG) can present their CEA inbound boarding passes to receive relevant items at the Shanghai Tourist Information & Service Center in PVG. Meanwhile, CEA has recently launched several inbound special-offer products, including international individual specials and international family-themed travel packages.

The number of CEA's international flights per week has currently exceeded 1,500. During this year's May Day holiday, routes to Tokyo, Seoul, Busan, Osaka, Madrid, Bali and other destinations were highly favored by passengers.

