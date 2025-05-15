Original-Research: Rosenbauer International AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Classification of NuWays AG to Rosenbauer International AG

     Company Name:                Rosenbauer International AG
     ISIN:                        AT0000922554

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        15.05.2025
     Target price:                EUR 55.00
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Christian Sandherr

Solid start into the year // record high order backlog

Topic: Rosenbauer released solid Q1 figures with sales in line and EBIT
above our estimates. The demand for firefighting vehicles is unbroken,
supported by several structural trends leading to a strong order intake and
a new record high in order backlog.

Q1 sales grew by 16.8% yoy to EUR 264m (eNuW: EUR 265m) thanks to the company's
strong order backlog of EUR 2.28bn at the end of FY24, improved supply chains
and an average price increase of 15% yoy per fire truck delivered in Q1.
Sales in the vehicle's product segment increased by 25.5% yoy to EUR 198m and
compensated for a weaker Preventive Fire Protection segment (-65% yoy to EUR
3.6m).

EBIT improved by EUR 8.7m yoy to EUR 9.0m (eNuW: EUR 7.9m) with a solid margin of

3.4% (+3.3pp yoy) for the seasonal softer Q1. The positive EBIT development
was backed by a further stabilization of supply chains, but also noticeable
price increases as well as operating leverage.

Unbroken strong demand. Q1 order intake stood at EUR 359m (-1% yoy), implying
a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4x and leading to a new record high in order
backlog of EUR 2.34bn (+21% yoy).

Strong operating cashflow: Trade working capital decreased 8.2% yoy to EUR
465m despite a significant top-line increase, thanks to Rosenbauer's
"offerto-
cash" WC efficiency program and restored supply chains. The trade working
capital/revenue ratio decreased to 31.0% (vs. 38.8% in Q1'24) and is
expected to fall below 30% during the year. Overall, operating cashflow rose
to EUR -6.8m from EUR -58.4m in Q1'24.

Limited impact from US tariffs: As over 90% of the trucks delivered in the
US are produced domestically, the impact from potential US tariffs should be
limited in our view. Around EUR 80m (eNuW) of the order backlog is
attributable to Cananda and produced in the US. However, at the time there
are no tariffs on firetrucks imported from the US to Canada. The most likely
impact should be from higher aluminum and steel prices in the US.

FY guidance reiterated. For FY25e, management expects sales of EUR 1.5bn and
an EBIT margin of above 6%. The outlook looks plausible in our view (eNuW:
Sales EUR 1.52bn, EBIT margin 6.2%), supported by a strong order backlog and
tailwind from price increases as well as internal efficiency measures.

Reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 55.00 PT based on DCF.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rosenbauer International

