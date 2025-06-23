Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals (von Parmantier & Cie. GmbH): Buy

Original-Research: CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals - from Parmantier & Cie. GmbH

23.06.2025 / 12:41 CET/CEST
Classification of Parmantier & Cie. GmbH to CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals

     Company Name:                CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals
     ISIN:                        AU000000CUV3

     Reason for the research:     Research Update
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        23.06.2025
     Target price:                22.00 AU$
     Target price on sight of:    12 month
     Last rating change:          none
     Analyst:                     Thomas Schiessle, Daniel Großjohann

CEO Dr. Philippe Wolgen back on board - SCENESSE® for the treatment of
vitiligo in North America marks a quantum leap in the business model - M&A
in the USA as a catalyst.

The positive news flow from the past weeks clearly shows: Specific product
developments and corporate projects are progressing faster than planned. A
better visibility in user and doctor groups - as very successfully
demonstrated at the AAD annual congress in Orlando, Florida - is an explicit
goal and includes the capital market. The momentum is expected to increase
even further, as Dr. Wolgen (the largest individual shareholder with 6.8%)
is back on board after his full recovery and will particularly drive these
topics forward with full force (CN 13.06.25). Meanwhile, the COO Lachlan Hay
will relieve him of day-to-day operations as 'Acting' CEO until the end of
september 2025.
The new strategy communicated since the turn of the year - first with the
targeted North America approval in the indication of vitiligo, followed by
NEURACTHEL® - opens up the opportunity for a leap in growth, in our opinion.
The very important presence in the US country market is being expanded -
also through M&A - (104 out of 120 treatment centers are active) and is
ready for the treatment of EPP patients as well as eventually for the
treatment of vitiligo patients.
The work for the approval (~FY28) of SCENESSE® for the treatment of vitiligo
is progressing according to plan - with CUV104 (helpful NB-UVB required),
CUV105 (ongoing), CUV107. The agenda is also being processed quickly in
Europe, and there are plans to submit the application (CUV052) for the
extension of the approval (adolescents aged 15-17) before the end of this
year (CN 13.06.25).

PCR valuation: Low valuation; Risks are product and competition related.

DISCLAIMER

LEGAL NOTICE

This research report ('Investment Recommendation') has been prepared by
Parmantier & Cie. Research, with the participation of Mr. Thomas Schiessle
and Daniel Großjohann, and is distributed exclusively by Parmantier & Cie.
Research. It is intended solely for the recipient and may not be shared with
other entities, even if they belong to the same group of companies, without
prior written consent. The report contains selected information and does not
claim to be exhaustive. The investment recommendation is based on publicly
available information ('Information') which is believed to be accurate and
complete. However, Parmantier & Cie. Research does not verify or guarantee
the accuracy or completeness of this Information. Possible errors or
omissions do not give rise to any liability on the part of Parmantier & Cie.
Research, which accepts no liability for direct, indirect or consequential
damages.

In particular, Parmantier & Cie. Research assumes no responsibility for the
accuracy of statements, forecasts or other content in this investment
recommendation that relate to the companies analyzed, their subsidiaries,
strategies, economic conditions, market and competitive positions,
regulatory frameworks and similar factors. Although care has been taken in
the preparation of this report, errors or omissions cannot be ruled out.
Parmantier & Cie. Research, including its shareholders and employees,
assumes no liability for the accuracy or completeness of the statements,
estimates or conclusions derived from the information provided in this
investment recommendation.
Insofar as this investment recommendation is provided as part of an existing
contractual relationship (e.g. financial advisory services), the liability
of Parmantier & Cie. Research is limited to cases of gross negligence or
willful misconduct. In the event of a breach of material obligations,
liability shall extend to simple negligence, but shall in all cases be
limited to foreseeable and typical damages. This investment recommendation
constitutes neither an offer nor a solicitation to buy or sell securities.

Partners, directors or employees of Parmantier & Cie. Research or its
subsidiaries may hold positions of responsibility, such as directorships, in
the companies mentioned in this report. The opinions expressed in this
investment recommendation are subject to change without notice and reflect
the personal views of the research analyst(s). Unless otherwise stated, no
part of the research analyst's compensation is directly or indirectly
related to the recommendations or opinions contained in this report.

All rights reserved.


2158970 23.06.2025 CET/CEST

