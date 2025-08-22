Werbung ausblenden

Original-Research: Vidac Pharma Holding Plc (von Sphene Capital GmbH): Buy

dpa-AFX · Uhr
Original-Research: Vidac Pharma Holding Plc - from Sphene Capital GmbH

22.08.2025 / 05:36 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News
Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research.
result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an
invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Vidac Pharma Holding Plc

     Company Name:                Vidac Pharma Holding Plc
     ISIN:                        GB00BM9XQ619

     Reason for the research:     Update Report
     Recommendation:              Buy
     from:                        22.08.2025
     Target price:                EUR 4.30 (unchanged)
     Target price on sight of:    36 months
     Last rating change:          -
     Analyst:                     Peter Thilo Hasler

Recent study supports Vidac Pharma's innovative approach

A new scientific paper provides robust preclinical evidence that
mitochondrial transplantation can be an effective strategy to increase the
responsiveness of tumour cells to established chemotherapeutic agents in
lower doses, thus significantly reducing their side effects. It also
contributes significantly to the understanding of the role of mitochondria
in tumour biology and opens up new perspectives for combinatorial therapy
concepts, strongly confirming the Vidac Pharma approach, which is already
proven in clinical studies and is based on a similar mechanism, i.e.
preventing hexokinase 2 from binding to the VDAC channel in the
mitochondria, thereby stopping the hyperglycolysis characteristic of cancer
("Warburg Effect") and promoting the immunological response in the tumour
environment. Using a sum-of-the-parts, multi-stage discounted cash flow
(DCF) model, in which the two pipeline candidates-VDA-1102 for actinic
keratosis (AK) and VDA-1102 for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL)-are valued
separately, we maintain our price target of EUR 4.30 per share and reiterate
our Buy recommendation for the shares of Vidac Pharma.

A recent study by S. Lin et al (Cancer Biol Med, 2025/22, p 648-671)
investigated the hypothesis that the transplantation of functional
mitochondria into tumour cells can increase sensitivity to chemotherapeutic
substances. The work focuses on the observation that mitochondrial
dysfunction plays an essential role in chemoresistance, particularly in
solid tumours, confirming the approach that dysfunctional mitochondria are
associated with increased glycolysis (Warburg effect), reduced oxidative
phosphorylation, and inhibited apoptosis. The authors also show that the
transplantation of functional mitochondria from healthy cells represents an
innovative approach to modulate the metabolic flexibility of cancer cells
and increase their vulnerability to chemotherapy. In vitro, an increased
sensitivity to the chemotherapeutic agents used was observed after
mitochondrial transplantation, which manifested itself in increased
apoptosis and reduced cell proliferation. A significant reduction in tumour
volume was also observed in vivo with simultaneous mitochondrial
transplantation and chemotherapy, underlining the clinical relevance of the
approach. The discussion emphasises that mitochondrial transplantation not
only induces an energy metabolism effect, but also influences signalling
pathways that are central to the decision between survival and apoptosis.
All these findings confirm the results of Vidac Pharma's clinical studies,
according to which the restoration of mitochondrial function makes tumour
cells less effective in resorting to anti-apoptotic mechanisms and increases
their sensitivity to chemotherapeutic drugs.



You can download the research here:
https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=9a8d003652ff5cb9c379c4b8cb7e59b8

Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

2187374 22.08.2025 CET/CEST

