Flaue Ergebnisse / Renditen sinken
// Dieses Video ist keine Anlageberatung und entspricht keiner Kaufempfehlung! //
00:00 - Intro
00:20 - CEOs, Wirtschaftsdaten, Guidance - Wer hat Recht?
02:00 - Markt reagiert sensibel | Google
02:53 - Makroökonomisches Umfeld (u.a. Arbeitsmarkt, EZB, PCE)
04:00 - Ergebnisse Corporate America
04:45 - STMicroelectronics | Texas Instruments
05:30 - Meta | UPS | Mattel | WPP | Mercedes | Volvo
07:30 - Meta schwach
12:20 - IBM | ServiceNow | KLA
13:35 - UPS
14:51 - Honeywell | Mattel
16:49 - Whirlpool | Comcast | Ford
18:05 - Makroökonomisches Umfeld | China
19:05 - Ausblick heute Abend (u.a. Amazon, Intel)
19:30 - Morgen keine Opening & Closing Bell
