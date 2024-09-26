AppNeuesHilfeonvista bank
Anhui Provincial Culture and Tourism Department in Istanbul: Promotion and Exchange Activities for Mutual Development

Business Wire · Uhr

On September 23, 2024, the Anhui Provincial Culture and Tourism Department successfully held a cultural tourism promotion event in Istanbul. The event was hosted by Deputy Director Wang Jing, with notable attendees from Turkey including Murat Çebi, Chairman of the AK Parti Istanbul Provincial Committee; Bilginer Arslan, Head of Foreign Relations for the AK Parti Istanbul; Mr. Huseyin Gazi Cosan, Deputy Mayor of Istanbul for Culture and Tourism; and Eda Caglayan, Director of TGA Asia Region.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926421153/en/

Anhui Provincial Culture and Tourism Department in Istanbul: Promotion and Exchange Activities for Mutual Development (Photo: Business Wire)

During the promotional segment, Directors Qin Guowei and Hao Peizhong provided an in-depth introduction to the ecological tourism resources of Lu'an City and the historical and cultural features of Shou County. The event also featured a Huizhou tea ceremony performance showcasing Huangshan Mao Feng tea, allowing attendees to experience the essence of Eastern culture.

Additionally, the promotion included a traditional Huangmei Opera performance, with actors Zhang Xiaowei and Wang Ying presenting an excerpt from the classic opera "The Couple Returns Home." Their excellent performances received enthusiastic applause.

Beyond the promotional event, Deputy Director Wang Jing and her team also visited the Antalya Tourism Bureau and the Antalya branch of the Turkish Tourism Association.

These activities aim to strengthen exchanges and cooperation between Anhui and Turkey in the cultural tourism sector, enhance Anhui's international visibility and influence in cultural tourism, and actively integrate into global tourism development, establishing Anhui as an internationally influential cultural tourism destination.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240926421153/en/

Company Name: Anhui Provincial Culture and Tourism
Website: https://www.ahctic.cn/
Email: ahswlt@163.com
Contact: Ying Zhu

