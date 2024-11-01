Original-Research: MAX Automation SE (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: MAX Automation SE - from NuWays AG 01.11.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to MAX Automation SE Company Name: MAX Automation SE ISIN: DE000A2DA588 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 01.11.2024 Target price: EUR 7.00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Konstantin Völk Guidance revision // muted Q3 ahead; chg. est. & PT Topic: MAX will release its Q3 numbers on November 8th. We expect sales and margins to remain muted. Further, on Tuesday evening, the company cut its FY24e guidance. Investment reluctance among customers puts pressure on MAX: due to the current challenging macro, restrictive financing conditions and persistently high price levels, customers hesitate to place orders. Order intake in H1'24e fell by 14% to EUR 167m and backlog by 11% to EUR 184m. bdtronic is particularly impacted as the demand for EVs slowed down in the recent quarters. Consequently, we expect Q3 sales to decrease 9.9% yoy to EUR 90m. EBITDA should come in at EUR 7.1m (eNuW), with a 7.9% margin. Bdtronic impacted from cyclical demand: bdtronic has significantly expanded its capacity in FY23 due to an extraordinarily strong demand for its impregnation and dispensing machines and occupied c. 120 external services on the peak to handle the rapidly increased order intake. However, as the demand for electric vehicles in the US and Europe calmed down in H1'24, OEMs hesitate to expand their EV capacities. Therefore, bdtronic's cyclical order intake decreased sharply by 52% yoy to EUR 32m (H1'24 backlog EUR 34m, -56% yoy). While bdtronic had to increase its capacity in FY23, they are now suffering from overcapacity and external personnel can be reduced only slowly and successively because of their idiosyncratic know-how within specific projects. We expect the situation to remain challenging throughout H2'24e and expect sales of EUR 17m and EUR 0.6m EBITDA in Q3 for bdtronic. Elwema shows resilience: in contrast to bdtronic, Elwema's order intake showed a very positive development and rose by 32% to EUR 40m in H1'24 thanks to a solid demand for combustion engines in the US. Thanks to a steady stream of follow-up orders and long lead times of 12-18 months, the company secured already enough projects for FY25e. FY24e guidance revised: MAX revised its forecast for the current fiscal year due to a decline in order intake. Sales are now expected to come in at EUR 350-380m (previously: EUR 390-450m; eNuW old: EUR 378m) with an EBITDA in the range of EUR 27-31m (previously: EUR 31-38m; eNuW old: EUR 31m). Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the new guidance looks plausible in our view (eNuW sales EUR 366m, EBITDA EUR 29m). Nevertheless, as mid-term prospects remain intact, we reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 7.00 (old: EUR 7.50), based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31161.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2020525 01.11.2024 CET/CEST °