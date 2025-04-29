Original-Research: mVISE AG (von NuWays AG): BUY

Original-Research: mVISE AG - from NuWays AG

29.04.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST
---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Classification of NuWays AG to mVISE AG

     Company Name:                mVISE AG
     ISIN:                        DE0006204589

     Reason for the research:     Update
     Recommendation:              BUY
     from:                        29.04.2025
     Target price:                EUR 1.30
     Target price on sight of:    12 months
     Last rating change:
     Analyst:                     Philipp Sennewald

Strong preliminary Q1 displays succesful restructuring

Topic: mVISE released preliminary Q1 results, showing a significant
profitability improvement. In detail:

Q1 sales came in at EUR 1.8m, which should have been slightly below the Q1'24
figure (no prior year figure available), caused by the ongoing restructuring
process and the reorganization of the business model. Mind you, the company
was reducing its workforce in order to achieve improved utilization rates as
well as actively discontinuing low-margin projects.

On the contrary, mVISE was able to further improve EBITDA to EUR 0.3m,
implying a 17.2% margin. This also marks a substantial margin expansion of
11.9pp yoy, which should have been predominantly driven by the
aforementioned efficiency measures. Importantly, this figure does not
include the one-off positive effect in connection with the debt waiver that
took effect in February (EUR 0.3m). Overall, the Q1 EBITDA already equals the
total H1'24 EBITDA figure.

Guidance confirmed. Against this backdrop, management confirmed the FY25e
outlook, targeting an organic EBITDA of EUR 1.3m, implying a 15% yoy increase.
We continue to regard this as conservative, as we forecast an EBITDA of EUR
1.6m. On the other hand, sales should continue to decline to EUR 8.7m (eNuW)
given the continuous restructuring, before we are set to see an expanding
top-line again in FY26e (eNuW: +6.1%).

Overall, the release of the preliminary Q1 figures once again underscores
the successful transformation of the business, which should become even more
visible with EBITDA margins north of 20% from FY26e onwards.

In our view, this is still not reflected at all in the share price given an
11.5x EV/EBITDA FY25e (8.5x FY26e. We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged
EUR 1.30 PT based on DCF.

mVISE AG

