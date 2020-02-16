Orascom Development Holding AG vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen

Pressemitteilung

Orascom Development vereinbart mit dem Kent College, einer der zehn besten britischen Schulen, deren ersten Campus in Ägypten in O West zu eröffnen

Altdorf, 16. Februar 2020 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) ist bemüht, der wachsenden Gemeinde von O West kontinuierlich neue Dienstleistungen zu bieten. Wir sind erfreut, bekannt zu geben, dass O West mit einem privaten Investor ein Abkommen zur Entwicklung einer internationalen K-12 Schule (Kindergarten bis 12. Schuljahr) unterzeichnet hat. Die Schule wird vom Kent College, einem britischen Schulbetreiber, der zu den zehn besten britischen Anbietern mit 130-jähriger Geschichte gehört und das Kent College in Canterbury (gegründet 1885) sowie das Kent College in Dubai (gegründet 2016) betreibt, verwaltet. Dies ist der erste Schritt des Kent College in den ägyptischen und afrikanischen Bildungsmarkt.

Die Gesamtinvestitionskosten der Schule werden sich auf bis zu CHF 31 Millionen belaufen. Die Schule wird voraussichtlich im 3. Quartal 2022 den Betrieb aufnehmen, ein Jahr vor der Fertigstellung der ersten Immobilieneinheiten in O West.

Die Schule wird 1.500 Schülerinnen und Schülern eine qualitativ hochwertige Ausbildung bieten und rund 400 Mitarbeitende beschäftigen. Die Schule wird insgesamt 70 Klassenräume umfassen, unter Ausklammerung von Laboratorien, Bibliotheken, Räumen für die darstellenden Künste, Sporteinrichtungen und Bereichen für die Zusammenarbeit der Schüler. Das Kent College O West wird das STEAM-Bildungssystem (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) umsetzen und von zertifizierten britischen Lehrern betreut werden. Der nationale Lehrplan Grossbritanniens wird umgesetzt, gefolgt von der IGCSE (International General Certificate of Secondary Education), und der IB-Lehrplan (International Baccalaureate) wird in den höheren Klassenstufen fakultativ sein.

Ashraf Nessim, Chief Financial Officer von ODH, sagte: "Wir sind sehr zufrieden mit der strategischen Zusammenarbeit mit einer der besten Schulen in Grossbritannien, dem Kent College. Wir unterscheiden uns in dem, was wir Stadtentwicklung nennen, in allen unseren Destinationen weltweit. Denn wir sind stets darum bemüht, die besten Dienstleister für unsere Gemeinden zu finden. Wir widmen den Bildungseinrichtungen einer Stadt grosse Aufmerksamkeit, um eine qualitativ hochwertige Bildung für alle Schüler zu ermöglichen und eine gesunde Gemeinschaft zu kreieren."

About Orascom Development Holding (ODH):

Orascom Development Holding (ODH) is a leading developer of fully integrated destinations that include hotels, private villas and apartments, leisure facilities such as golf courses, marinas and supporting infrastructure. Orascom Development's diversified portfolio of destinations is spread over seven jurisdictions (Egypt, UAE, Oman, Switzerland, Morocco, Montenegro and United Kingdom), with primary focus on touristic destinations. The Group currently operates nine destinations; four in Egypt (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Fayoum and Makadi Heights), The Cove in the United Arab Emirates, Jebel Sifah and Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lutica Bay in Montenegro and Andermatt in Switzerland. The shares of Orascom Development Holding (ODH) are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Kontakt für Investoren: Sara El Gawahergy Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Projects Management Tel: +202 246 18961 Tel: +41 418 74 17 11 Mob: +41 79 156 78 49 Email: ir@orascomdh.com

Kontakt für Medien: Philippe Blangey Partner Dynamics Group AG Tel: +41 432 68 32 35 Email: prb@dynamicsgroup.ch

Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Orascom Development Holding AG Gotthardstraße 12 6460 Altdorf Schweiz Telefon: +41 41 874 17 17 Fax: +41 41 874 17 07 E-Mail: ir@orascomdh.com Internet: www.orascomdh.com

