INOVIO PHARMA - Bei diesem Coronavirus-Play wird abgeladen!

December 31, 2019 Inovio scientists learn about a novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) which caused an outbreak of respiratory disease in Wuhan, China, now referred to as COVID-19

January 10, 2020 Chinese researchers share the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirusInovio designs DNA vaccine INO-4800 in three hours after receiving the genetic sequence using its proprietary DNA medicines platform technologyINO-4800 was designed to precisely match the DNA sequence of the virus

January 10 to January 23, 2020 Inovio scientists race to manufacture INO-4800 and begin preclinical testing

January 23, 2020 Inovio receives a grant of up to $9 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to fund ongoing preclinical and initial clinical development of INO-4800

January 23 to February 29, 2020 Preclinical testing continues, with immune responses generated in animal models; human clinical trial designs developed

March 2020 Ongoing preclinical studies; human clinical trial designs finalized; 3,000 human trial doses prepared for clinical trials in the U.S., China, and South Korea; large-scale manufacturing plans developed

April 2020 Human clinical trials begin in 30 healthy volunteers in the U.S.Human clinical trials to begin in China and South Korea shortly thereafter

Fall 2020 Human clinical trial results presented/published