Leonteq AG / Schlagwort(e): Produkteinführung

Medienmitteilung: Leonteq neu als Benchmark-Administrator unter der europäischen Benchmark-Verordnung anerkannt



03.10.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST





MEDIENMITTEILUNG | LEONTEQ NEU ALS BENCHMARK-ADMINISTRATOR UNTER DER EUROPÄISCHEN BENCHMARK-VERORDNUNG ANERKANNT

Zürich, 3. Oktober 2022

Leonteq ist neu als Drittland-Benchmark-Administrator im Rahmen der EU Benchmark-Verordnung (BMR) anerkannt.

Im Rahmen ihrer Wachstumsstrategie 2026 konzentriert sich Leonteq auf den weiteren Ausbau und die Diversifizierung ihres Angebots über Produkte, Anlageklassen und Emittenten hinweg. Dies wird es dem Unternehmen ermöglichen, ihre Aktivitäten über das traditionelle Geschäft mit strukturierten Produkten hinaus auszuweiten.

In diesem Zusammenhang hat Leonteq Securities AG im Einklang mit der BMR eine Reihe von Richtlinien und Verfahren für die Leonteq Systematic Indices eingeführt. Die BMR ist eine Regelung für Benchmark-Administratoren, die die Genauigkeit und Integrität von Benchmarks sicherstellt. Nach dem erfolgreichen Abschluss des Antragsverfahrens bei der Europäischen Wertpapier- und Marktaufsichtsbehörde (ESMA) ist Leonteq Securities AG nun als Drittland-Benchmark-Administrator anerkannt.

Die neuen Rahmenbedingungen beinhalten auch die Bildung eines Index-Ausschusses, der sich aus Mitgliedern zusammensetzt, die die Front-Office-, Betriebs- und Kontrollfunktionen von Leonteq vertreten. Der Index-Ausschuss fungiert als Aufsichts- und Governance-Gremium für die Leonteq Systematic Indices in Übereinstimmung mit der BMR und gewährleistet die konsequente Integration ihrer Aktivitäten in das übergreifende Corporate Governance-Rahmenwerk von Leonteq.

Mit dieser neuen Anerkennung wird Leonteq in der Lage sein, ihre Anlagelösungen für Kunden durch Produkte zu erweitern, die sich auf eine breite Palette von Indizes beziehen, welche als Benchmarks im Sinne der BMR qualifizieren.

Alessandro Ricci, Head Investment Solutions und Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung von Leonteq: «Die Anerkennung als Drittland-Benchmark-Administrator durch die BMR ist ein weiterer wichtiger Meilenstein im Bestreben unser Angebot für unsere Kunden weiter zu diversifizieren. Wir demonstrieren damit unser fundiertes Verständnis von Indexmanagement und unterstreichen unser Engagement für Best Practices, indem wir Anlegern auf transparente und kosteneffiziente Weise Zugang zu eigenen Indizes bieten.»

KONTAKT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com

Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq ist ein Schweizer Fintech-Unternehmen mit einem führenden Marktplatz für strukturierte Anlagelösungen. Basierend auf einer eigenentwickelten modernen Technologie, bietet Leonteq derivative Anlageprodukte und Dienstleistungen an und deckt vorwiegend die Produktklassen Kapitalschutz, Renditeoptimierung und Partizipation ab. Leonteq tritt als direkte Emittentin von eigenen Produkten wie auch als Partnerin von anderen Finanzinstituten auf. Darüber hinaus unterstützt Leonteq Versicherungsgesellschaften und Banken bei der Produktion von kapitaleffizienten anteilsgebundenen Vorsorgeprodukten mit Garantien. Das Unternehmen ist mit Büros und Niederlassungen in 13 Ländern präsent, welche über 50 Märkte abdecken. Leonteq Securities AG ist die wichtigste operative Tochtergesellschaft der Leonteq AG. Das Unternehmen ist ein von der Eidgenössischen Finanzmarktaufsicht FINMA reguliertes Wertpapierhaus und Mitglied des Schweizerischen Verbands für Strukturierte Produkte. Leonteq AG ist an der Schweizer Börse SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert.

www.leonteq.com

