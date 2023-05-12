DocMorris AG / Schlagwort(e): Anleihe

Frauenfeld, 12. Mai 2023

DocMorris (vormals Zur Rose Group) kündigt ein Rückkaufangebot für ihre ausstehende CHF 200 Millionen-Anleihe mit Fälligkeit 2024 an

DocMorris AG, die bis zur Umfirmierung durch die Generalversammlung vom 4. Mai 2023 bzw. Handelsregistereintrag vom 10. Mai 2023 als Zur Rose Group AG bekannt war (die «Gesellschaft» oder «DocMorris»), informiert hiermit ihre Aktionäre und den Markt über die Veröffentlichung eines Kaufangebots für ihre 2.50% Anleihe mit Fälligkeit am 21. November 2024 (die «Anleihe» bzw. die «Anleihensobligationen») (das «Rückkaufangebot»).

Der Kaufpreis für das Rückkaufangebot beträgt CHF 4'900.00 pro handelbarer Einheit (CHF 5'000.00) beziehungsweise 98.00% des Nennwerts, zuzüglich aufgelaufener und nicht bezahlter Zinsen in Höhe von CHF 65.97 pro handelbarer Einheit beziehungsweise 1.32%. Die aufgelaufenen Zinsen werden unter der Annahme eines Fälligkeitsdatums vom 1. Juni 2023 berechnet und unterliegen der Verrechnungssteuer.

Der sich daraus ergebende Gesamtpreis für Anleihegläubiger, die ihre Anleihensobligationen gültig andienen, beträgt CHF 4'965.97 pro handelbarer Einheit beziehungsweise 99.32% des Nennwerts. Das Rückkaufangebot beginnt am 12. Mai 2023 und läuft bis zum 26. Mai 2023. Das Zahlungsdatum wird voraussichtlich der 1. Juni 2023 sein.

Die Anleihensobligationen sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert und werden dort gehandelt (ISIN: CH0505011897).

Das Rückkaufangebot erfolgt im Rahmen des aktiven Bilanzmanagements der Gesellschaft und folgt auf den erfolgreichen Abschluss des Verkaufs des Schweizer Geschäfts. Angesichts dieser jüngsten Transaktion und der begrenzten Liquidität auf dem Sekundärmarkt möchte die Gesellschaft den Anleihegläubigern eine attraktive Möglichkeit bieten, die Anleihe zu einem Preis zu verkaufen, der über dem auf dem Sekundärmarkt erzielbaren Niveau liegt.

Das Rückkaufangebot wird von UBS als Abwicklungsstelle («Tender Agent») und Transaktionskoordinator («Dealer Manager») durchgeführt.

Kontakt für Analysten und Investoren

Dr. Daniel Grigat, Group Head of Investor Relations & Sustainability

E-Mail: ir@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 58 810 11 49

Kontakt für Medien

Lisa Lüthi, Group Director Communications

E-Mail: media@zurrose.com, Telefon: +41 52 724 08 14

Agenda

17. August 2023 Halbjahresergebnis 2023 (11:00 Uhr: Conference Call/Webcast) 19. Oktober 2023 Q3/2023 Trading Update

DocMorris

Die Schweizer DocMorris AG ist ein führendes Unternehmen in den Bereichen Online-Apotheke, Marktplatz sowie professionelle Gesundheitsversorgung mit starken Marken in Deutschland und weiteren europäischen Ländern. Als grösste Online-Apotheke Deutschlands betreibt sie mit DocMorris die bekannteste Gesundheitsplattform. Die Belieferung erfolgt hauptsächlich aus dem hochautomatisierten Logistikzentrum im niederländischen Heerlen mit einer Kapazität von 27 Millionen Paketen pro Jahr. In Spanien und Frankreich betreibt das Unternehmen den in Südeuropa führenden Marktplatz für Gesundheits- und Pflegeprodukte. Mit ihrem Geschäftsmodell bietet DocMorris ihren Patienten, Kunden und Partnern ein breites Spektrum an Produkten und Dienstleistungen. Sie verfolgt damit die Vision, ein digitales Gesundheitsökosystem zu schaffen, in der die Menschen ihre Gesundheit mit einem Klick managen können. Das Unternehmen wurde im Mai 2023 von Zur Rose Group AG in DocMorris AG umfirmiert, nachdem das Schweizer Geschäft an Migros/Medbase verkauft wurde. Ohne Einbezug des Schweizer Geschäfts erzielten im Jahr 2022 rund 2'200 Mitarbeiter in Deutschland, den Niederlanden, Spanien, Frankreich und der Schweiz mit rund 10 Mio. Kunden einen Aussenumsatz von CHF 1’159 Mio. Die Aktien der DocMorris AG sind an der SIX Swiss Exchange kotiert (Valor 4261528, ISIN CH0042615283, Ticker DOCM). Weitere Informationen unter corporate.docmorris.com.

