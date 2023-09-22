Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 to 21 September 2023
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume
|
Weighted average
|
Market (MIC
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
15/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1963
|
22.7447
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
18/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1894
|
22.3328
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
19/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,917
|
21.9665
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
1,614
|
21.8616
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
21/09/2023
|
FR0013230612
|
2,000
|
21.7336
|
XPAR
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
9,388
|
22.1355
|
