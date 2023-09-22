Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 to 21 September 2023

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume

per day (number

of shares) Weighted average

price per day Market (MIC

Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 15/09/2023 FR0013230612 1963 22.7447 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 18/09/2023 FR0013230612 1894 22.3328 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 19/09/2023 FR0013230612 1,917 21.9665 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/09/2023 FR0013230612 1,614 21.8616 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 21/09/2023 FR0013230612 2,000 21.7336 XPAR TOTAL 9,388 22.1355

