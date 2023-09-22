AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of shares repurchases from 15 to 21 September 2023

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO: https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume
per day (number
of shares)

Weighted average
price per day

Market (MIC
Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

15/09/2023

FR0013230612

1963

22.7447

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

18/09/2023

FR0013230612

1894

22.3328

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

19/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,917

21.9665

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/09/2023

FR0013230612

1,614

21.8616

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

21/09/2023

FR0013230612

2,000

21.7336

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

9,388

22.1355

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230922461579/en/

Tikehau Capital 

