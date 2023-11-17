Nest Seekers International Announces Major Expansion in Portugal with New Office and Exclusive Luxury Villa Development in Madeira

Nest Seekers International, a global real estate brokerage, is proud to announce its continued expansion in Portugal with the opening of a new office in Madeira Island. In a groundbreaking move for the Portuguese real estate market, Nest Seekers has also been exclusively selected to market and sell a new development, Madeira Atlantic Villas, comprising 24 luxury villas in the highly coveted area of Calheta.

This prestigious appointment marks a significant milestone as it is uncommon in Portugal for developers to grant exclusive selling rights to a single brokerage. Nest Seekers International will be responsible for the complete branding, marketing, and sales strategy of this unique development.

Nuno Franco, Managing Director of Nest Seekers Portugal, commented on the expansion: "Madeira is one of the most beautiful islands in the world, with captivating and spectacular natural scenery, amazing weather all year round, and a unique lifestyle. It's a natural step in the expansion of Nest Seekers to open an office on the Island and start presenting this amazing location to the world, offering amazing properties either for a primary residence, a second home, or investment."

Madeira Atlantic Villas are set in a serene location in Calheta, renowned for its tranquility and dazzling views. Each villa boasts a private garden, an infinity pool, and breathtaking views over the Atlantic. The development emphasizes luxury with high-end materials and appliances, ensuring privacy and exclusivity for its residents.

Boris Arruda, responsible for the promotion of the development, shared his excitement about the project: "Madeira Atlantic Villas is not just a residence; it's a statement of luxury and exclusivity. Each villa is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship, featuring unique amenities and unparalleled views, reflecting the essence of the sought-after Madeira lifestyle."

Eddie Shapiro, CEO of Nest Seekers International, also added: "The exclusive partnership for the Madeira Atlantic Villas is a testament to our commitment to offering unique and luxurious real estate opportunities to our clientele. This project perfectly encapsulates our vision of connecting people with exceptional places to live across the globe."

Nest Seekers International invites inquiries and visits to their new office to explore the exquisite opportunities that Madeira Atlantic Villas has to offer.

Email: Madeira@NestSeekers.comPhone: + 351 934 163 382 Office: Rua da Mouraria n.º50, 2ºAndar A/B, Funchal, Madeira, Portugal