JACQUET METALS SA: Statement in Compliance With the Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF - Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Regualtory News:

JACQUET METALS SA (Paris:JCQ):

Date Total number of shares Number of theoretical

voting rights April 30, 2024 22 497 209 32 266 061

The total number of exercisable voting rights attached to these 22 497 209 shares is 31 870 951, taking into account the 395 110 treasury shares held by JACQUET METALS SA and stripped of voting rights under Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

