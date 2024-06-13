Original-Research: Formycon AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy

^ Original-Research: Formycon AG - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to Formycon AG Company Name: Formycon AG ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 13.06.2024 Target price: EUR80,00 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: - Analyst: Simon Scholes, CFA First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and decreased the price target from EUR 105.00 to EUR 80.00. Abstract: The Formycon share price has fallen by more than 40% since the beginning of 2023, mainly because of lower than expected royalty income from the first Formycon medicine to reach the market, the Lucentis biosimilar, FYB201. However, FYB201 which was launched in the EU, UK and US in 2022, is only the first of six biosimilars which we expect Formycon to have launched by the end of this decade. Forthcoming biosimilars have higher reference product sales and royalty rates than FYB201. In our view, the most important near-term launch (subject to approval, in both the EU and US in 2025) will be of the Stelara biosimilar, FYB202. Stelara generated worldwide sales of USD10.9bn in 2023. This compares with USD3.6bn of sales for Lucentis in 2021, the last year before the launch of biosimilars of the drug. Furthermore, Formycon will earn a royalty of 30-40% on FYB202 sales. The current royalty on FYB201 sales is 7-8%. There will be more competition on the Stelara biosimilar market than on the Lucentis biosimilar market. But critically, unlike Roche whose 2022 launch of the Lucentis successor product, Vabysmo, coincided with the introduction of Lucentis biosimilars, Johnson & Johnson do not have a near-term successor product to Stelara. We expect Formycon to generate triple digit royalties from FYB202 are early as 2026. This compares with our total 2026 royalty forecast for FYB201 (including both top-line and at-equity revenues) of ca. EUR15m. We think the current share price weakness is an opportunity to pick up Formycon stock cheaply ahead of the lucrative FYB202 launch. We maintain our Buy recommendation but have lowered the price target to EUR80 (previously: EUR105), mainly to reflect downward revisions to our FYB201 forecasts as well as a more conservative view on FYB203 (Formycon's Eylea biosimilar), for which we model first revenues from next year. First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Formycon AG (ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und senkt das Kursziel von EUR 105,00 auf EUR 80,00. Zusammenfassung: Der Kurs der Formycon-Aktie ist seit Anfang 2023 um mehr als 40 % gesunken, vor allem weil die Lizenzeinnahmen aus dem ersten von Formycon auf den Markt gebrachten Medikament, dem Lucentis-Biosimilar FYB201, geringer ausfielen als erwartet. FYB201, das 2022 in der EU, Großbritannien und den USA auf den Markt kam, ist jedoch nur das erste von sechs Biosimilars, die Formycon bis zum Ende dieses Jahrzehnts auf den Markt gebracht haben dürfte. Die bevorstehenden Biosimilars haben höhere Referenzproduktumsätze und höhere Lizenzgebührsätze als FYB201. Unserer Ansicht nach wird die wichtigste kurzfristige Markteinführung (vorbehaltlich der Zulassung in der EU und den USA, im Jahr 2025) das Biosimilar von Stelara, FYB202, sein. Stelara erzielte im Jahr 2023 einen weltweiten Umsatz von USD10,9 Mrd. Zum Vergleich: Im Jahr 2021, dem letzten Jahr vor der Einführung von Biosimilars für Lucentis, lag der Umsatz bei USD3,6 Mrd. Darüber hinaus wird Formycon eine Lizenzgebühr von 30-40 % auf den Umsatz von FYB202 erhalten. Der derzeitige Lizenzgebührsatz für den Umsatz von FYB201 beträgt 7-8 %. Auf dem Markt für Stelara-Biosimilars wird es mehr Wettbewerb geben als auf dem Markt für Lucentis-Biosimilars. Im Gegensatz zu Roche, dessen Lucentis-Nachfolgeprodukt Vabysmo 2022 zeitgleich mit der Einführung von Lucentis-Biosimilars auf den Markt kam, verfügt Johnson & Johnson jedoch nicht über ein kurzfristiges Nachfolgeprodukt für Stelara. Wir gehen davon aus, dass Formycon bereits 2026 dreistellige Lizenzgebühren aus FYB202 generieren wird. Dies steht im Vergleich zu unserer Gesamtprognose für die Lizenzgebühren im Jahr 2025 für FYB201 (einschließlich der Umsatzerlöse und der Erträge aus der Kapitalbeteiligung) von EUR15 Mio. Wir sind der Meinung, dass die aktuelle Kursschwäche eine Gelegenheit ist, die Formycon-Aktie vor der lukrativen Markteinführung des FYB202 günstig zu erwerben. Wir behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei, haben jedoch das Kursziel auf EUR80 (vorher: EUR105) gesenkt, um vor allem die Abwärtskorrekturen unserer Prognosen für FYB201 sowie eine konservativere Sichtweise auf FYB203 (Eylea-Biosimilar) widerzuspiegeln, für das wir erste Umsätze ab dem nächsten Jahr erwarten. 