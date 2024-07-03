Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30thJune 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

29,789 shares;

1,783,509.97 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2023, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

11,024 shares;

5,388,963.57 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2024 to 30/06/2024 the following transactions were executed:

5,280 purchase transactions

4,663 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

348,811 shares and 75,394,442.1 euros purchased

330,046 titres shares et 71,788,989 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

0 shares;

180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

