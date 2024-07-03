AppBlogHilfeonvista bank
Sopra Steria Group: Half Yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract with ODDO BHF SCA

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

As regards the liquidity contract awarded by the company Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) to ODDO BHF SCA, as of the 30thJune 2024, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 29,789 shares;
  • 1,783,509.97 euros in cash.

At this time of the last half yearly statement on 31st December 2023, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 11,024 shares;
  • 5,388,963.57 euros in cash.

During the period from 01/01/2024 to 30/06/2024 the following transactions were executed:

  • 5,280 purchase transactions
  • 4,663 sale transactions

Over the same period, the volumes traded represented:

  • 348,811 shares and 75,394,442.1 euros purchased
  • 330,046 titres shares et 71,788,989 euros sold

At the time of the original agreement on 31st May 2006, the following means were included in the liquidity account:

  • 0 shares;
  • 180,000 euros in cash.

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240703713917/en/

Investor Relations
Sopra Steria Group
Olivier Psaume
investors@soprasteria.com
+33.1.40.67.68.16

Press Relations
Image Sept
Caroline Simon-Phélip
caroline.simon@image7.fr
+33.1.53.70.74.65

