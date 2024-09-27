Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 20 September 2024 to 26 September 2024

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer Issuer Identity Code (LEI) Trading Day ISIN Aggregated volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market (MIC Code) TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 20/09/2024 FR0013230612 4,539 24.8623 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 23/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,420 24.4234 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 24/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,375 24.6485 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 25/09/2024 FR0013230612 1,034 24.8998 XPAR TIKEHAU CAPITAL 969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94 26/09/2024 FR0013230612 3,901 24.9731 XPAR TOTAL 12,269 24.8259

