Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 20 September 2024 to 26 September 2024
Regulatory News:
In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information
|
Name of the issuer
|
Issuer Identity Code (LEI)
|
Trading Day
|
ISIN
|
Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|
Weighted average price per day
|
Market (MIC Code)
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
20/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
4,539
|
24.8623
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
23/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,420
|
24.4234
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
24/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,375
|
24.6485
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
25/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
1,034
|
24.8998
|
XPAR
|
TIKEHAU CAPITAL
|
969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94
|
26/09/2024
|
FR0013230612
|
3,901
|
24.9731
|
XPAR
|
|
|
|
TOTAL
|
12,269
|
24.8259
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240927765034/en/
Tikehau Capital