Tikehau Capital: Disclosure of Shares Repurchases from 20 September 2024 to 26 September 2024

Business Wire · Uhr

Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article 5 of EU Regulation n° 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), detailed information is available on the website of Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO): https://www.tikehaucapital.com/fr/shareholders/regulatory-information

Name of the issuer

Issuer Identity Code (LEI)

Trading Day

ISIN

Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)

Weighted average price per day

Market (MIC Code)

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

20/09/2024

FR0013230612

4,539

24.8623

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

23/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,420

24.4234

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

24/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,375

24.6485

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

25/09/2024

FR0013230612

1,034

24.8998

XPAR

TIKEHAU CAPITAL

969500BY8TEU16U3SJ94

26/09/2024

FR0013230612

3,901

24.9731

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

12,269

24.8259

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240927765034/en/

Tikehau Capital

Tikehau Capital

