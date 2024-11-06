Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG (von NuWays AG): Buy

^ Original-Research: EV Digital Invest AG - from NuWays AG 06.11.2024 / 09:01 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions. --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification of NuWays AG to EV Digital Invest AG Company Name: EV Digital Invest AG ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5 Reason for the research: Update Recommendation: Buy from: 06.11.2024 Target price: EUR 1.80 Target price on sight of: 12 months Last rating change: Analyst: Frederik Jarchow Mixed H1 // Project defaults to burden business; chg. Topic: Last week, EVDI published unaudited H1´24 figures that came as a mixed bag: While topline showed slight improvements on low levels, the bottom remained soft, still burdened by project defaults. In detail: H1 sales came in at EUR 1.6m, which is above previous year´s figure of EUR 1.5m, but inflated by c. EUR 0.3m that are directly depreciated in other operating expenses as it is rather unlikely that the amount outstanding can be collected. The adjusted sales figure of EUR 1.3m is still above our estimates of EUR 1.1m, driven by higher financing volumes of EUR 13.7m (vs eNuW: EUR 13m) and higher avg sales per project of EUR 0.21m (vs eNuW: EUR 0.14m). EBITDA came in at negative EUR 2.2m (vs EUR -1.4m in H1´23), below expectations of EUR -1.9m, mainly due to high legal costs and decreasing but still high personnel expenses paired with low topline levels. Note that EUR 2.8m of the other operating expenses are expenses from write-offs of receivables that are offset by the c. 0.3m sales adjustment and the EUR 2.3m reduction of value adjustments of receivables in other operating income. Overall, the business of EVDI is still heavily burdened by the deteriorating real-estate market with project defaults and project delays, construction costs and real-estate prices normalizing slower than expected, and investors of the senior tranches (mostly banks) of new projects being more selective and reserved. All that should further burden the business at least for the remainder of FY24. EVDI hence confirmed its FY24 sales guidance of EUR 2.3-2.7m, which imply only EUR 1.0-1.4m adjusted sales in FY24 (vs eNuW: EUR 1.5m). Positively, we should have already seen the trough in the real-estate market and the recovery is already ongoing. Further, EVDI has diversified its business by offering new products that are rather contrary to real-estate investments such as deposit accounts, renewable energy projects, ETFs as well as holistic wealth management. This initiated diversification should reduce the dependency from the very cyclical real-estate project business, stabilizing the income and margins going forward. In light of the recent stock price weakness, we change to BUY with a reduced PT of EUR 1.80, based on DCF. You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/31193.pdf For additional information visit our website: www.nuways-ag.com/research Contact for questions: NuWays AG - Equity Research Web: www.nuways-ag.com Email: research@nuways-ag.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany ++++++++++ Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte. Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse. ++++++++++ --------------------------------------------------------------------------- The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.eqs-news.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2023287 06.11.2024 CET/CEST °