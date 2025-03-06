EPIC Suisse AG / Schlagwort(e): Generalversammlung

Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2025



06.03.2025 / 06:45 CET/CEST





Invitation to the Annual General Meeting 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen

Please find attached for information purposes a copy of the invitation to the Annual General Meeting on 28 March 2025.

Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: investors@epic.ch

About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC’s investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: www.epic.ch

Zusatzmaterial zur Meldung:

Datei:

Einladung (PDF)

Ende der Medienmitteilungen



Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: EPIC Suisse AG Seefeldstrasse 5a 8008 Zürich Schweiz Telefon: 044 388 81 00 E-Mail: info@epic.ch Internet: www.epic.ch ISIN: CH0516131684 Valorennummer: 51613168 Börsen: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 2095769

Ende der Mitteilung EQS News-Service

2095769 06.03.2025 CET/CEST